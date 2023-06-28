Pink concertgoer throws BIZZARE thing on stage, leaves singer mortified

During her headlining set at the British Summer Time festival in London, Pink was shown a startling and unconventional gesture from a fan. In an unexpected turn of events, a concertgoer threw a bag containing their mother's ashes onto the stage, leaving the pop star visibly stunned. As the incident unfolded, Pink's reaction and subsequent handling of the situation captured the attention of both fans and the media.

Pink's astonished reaction

A witness captured the moment when Pink discovered the bag of ashes on stage in a video that circulated on Twitter. With a mixture of disbelief and confusion, Pink picked up the plastic bag and questioned the audience, "Is this your mom?" Expressing her uncertainty, she admitted, "I don't know how I feel about this," before placing the ashes on the edge of the stage. Despite the shock, Pink managed to regain her composure and continued with her performance.

Fans' reactions and explanations

The incident sparked a wave of reactions from fans and observers, with some expressing their astonishment and others attempting to understand the motive behind such an unusual act. One Twitter user claimed to have insight into the situation, suggesting that the person who threw the ashes did it as a way to allow their deceased mother to experience events she couldn't attend while alive. While opinions varied, many said that the act crossed a boundary and caused discomfort to P!nk.

Pink's encounter with the fan throwing their mother's ashes onto the stage during her concert added to the growing list of instances where concertgoers have engaged in such unconventional behavior. Despite the surprising and jarring moment, Pink handled the situation with poise and a hint of confusion. While fans and commentators offered their perspectives on the incident, it is a reminder of the need for boundaries and respect in live performances.

