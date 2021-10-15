Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries for fifth time, calls his wife a 'keeper'

Roger Waters has tied the knot again. Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, 78, has married his lover Kamilah Chavis. "I'm very thrilled, finally a keeper," he said beside pictures of the happy couple on their wedding day. In the lovely photos, Waters and his wife smile and kiss while dressed in a suit and a white gown, respectively.

Check out his post here:

However, they can be seen standing outdoors on a bridge with their dog Sweet Georgia Brown in one picture, and they laugh in another while cutting a cake in their kitchen. "A very happy man," he captioned a solo shot, while on another, he wrote, "A very beautiful bride." Meanwhile, according to Page Six, this is Waters' sixth marriage. She most recently divorced actress and director Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, In a 2018 interview with the Argentinian site Infobae, the "Wish You Were Here" singer spoke up about his relationship with Chavis, saying that they were not married but had been together for many years. "Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving," he told the outlet. However, Waters also said that he initially met Chavis at one of his performances, when she was working in transportation and driving the vehicle that transported him to the event.

As per PEOPLE, Waters married Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975, Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, and Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001 before marrying Laurie Durning in 2012 and divorcing in 2015.

