Pink mourns demise of her father Jim Moore after he loses battle with cancer: 'Til forever'

Pink is mourning the loss of her father Jim Moore. Mourning her father's passing, Pink took to her Instagram and posted a black-and-white flashback picture of the two—-in which one of them is dancing and Pink, whose actual name is Alecia Moore, was a young child. "Til forever," Pink, 41, captioned her post.

Check out her post here:

"Oh my love. Your precious heart. Oh it's so hard," commented photographer Jade Beall. The 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer recently, also posted a photo of her father playing guitar with her at one of her performances. “Daddy-Sir,” she penned. The flashback post was from a performance she gave on MTV in 2007. During the performance, he sang a song he composed about his experience as a Vietnam War veteran with her.

According to PEOPLE, Pink announced on Instagram in July 2020 that her father, Jim, had "just completed his second round of treatment for prostate cancer." "Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what's he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better," she captioned a photo of him in his hospital bed at the time. "He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles...." "Oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell," she continued then.

Interestingly, Pink revealed her father's wisdom to her when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. "Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, 'To thine own self be true,'" she said at the 2019 celebration.

ALSO READ:Pink: All I Know So Far: 5 Best Moments from the rockstar mum's dazzling documentary