Pink pays a sweet tribute to son Jameson on his 5th birthday; See pics

Pink took to social media on Sunday to wish her five-year-old son Jameson a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy," the Grammy-winner, 42, captioned the post. "We love you."

Check out her post here:

The singer, who has a 10-year-old daughter Willow with husband Carey Hart, 46, released a series of images marking the event, the first of which featured Jameson in a black patterned onesie. The Just Give Me a Reason singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, carried a newborn Jameson in her lap while speaking with Willow in another batch of photos she shared with her 8.7 million followers. She also posted a photo of Jameson blowing out his birthday candles from a previous party, as well as a photo of a new birthday cake with the words, 'Happy birthday Jamo!'

Hart also commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a photo, "Happy 5th birthday to my lil man, Jamo!!!!' he wrote. 'I never thought that it would be possible to love a second child as much as my first, willow. But it is. There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thankful for him and his sister."

Meanwhile, The So What singer told People in May how she accompanied her family on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which took place from 2018 to 2019. 'Touring with kids is impossible - and I did the impossible,' the Raise Your Glass artist told the outlet. 'For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms.

