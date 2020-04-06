Pink recalls her traumatic experience of battling the Coronavirus; says the illness is very much real

Pink revealed that two weeks ago she was showing symptoms of the Coronavirus. The songstress is who has now fully recovered, recalls her traumatic experience of battling the COVID-19.

The Beautiful Trauma singer, Pink revealed that two weeks ago she was showing symptoms of the Coronavirus. Pink further adds that when she tested positive for the COVID-19, she continued to stay home and followed the directives of her doctor. The songstress is who has now fully recovered, recalls her traumatic experience of battling the Coronavirus. In a live chat on Instagram, the What About Us singer goes to reveal that she cried a lot and used to pray for recovery. It was not just the singer but even her 3-year-old son, named Jameson had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Walk Me Home singer, Pink, says that her son suffered a lot more than her, as he had a temperature and suffered from stomach related issues. She goes on to add that her little son hasn't recovered fully, and she too feels there is time for her to get 100 percent fit. Pink also has a daughter named Willow with her husband, Carey Hart. The Just Like Fire singer goes on to add that she maintained a journal documenting the symptoms of her and son Jameson over the weeks.

Pink says that her son still after a duration of three weeks has a temperature of 100 and how the battle with the COVID-19 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride for both of them. Pink reveals that her daughter Willow and husband are doing fine, but she and Jameson need some time to get back to being healthy.

