Pink reportedly shades Christina Aguilera, explains why music video Lady Marmalade 'wasn't very fun to make'

In a recent interview, Pink talked about how the Lady Marmalade music video wasn't ’fun to make' as fans seemed to think that the singer was shading Christina Aguilera. Here are all the details to know.

Lady Marmalade went on to become an iconic recording while even scoring a Grammy Award for the category of Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. However, Pink Marmalade even reportedly ignited a bitter rivalry between Pink and Christina Aguilera on who would sing certain parts of the song.

Pink reportedly shaded Christina Aguilera

When Pink was asked to rank her twelve favorite videos, she immediately ranked the Lady Marmalade video as the very last one.

Pink, in an interview with the British outlet, said that while she was all about fun, making the Lady Marmalade music video was quite fussy and involved some personalities. However, Mya and Kim were nice as per the So What singer.

As per the reports, the feud between both the singers started during the recording of Lady Marmalade, which further escalated when the video was wrapped up for the same song. In a 2017 interview, Pink claimed that Aguilera swung her into a club. However, Aguilera later denied any such claims.

Before this recent interview with Pink, both the singer publicly squashed rumors of any beef. Pink and Christina Aguilera said that all this happened many years ago when they were just starting and since then both of them have matured. Pink even said that both of them have ’hugged it out’ and there is no such feud.