Pink REVEALES she was diagnosed with COVID 19 and has now recovered; donates USD 1 million to relief funds

Pink revealed she tested positive for COVID 19 and has now recovered from the deadly virus. She also donates USD 1 million to relief funds.

Pink has joined the list of celebrities who have announced their coronavirus diagnosis. But in her case, she did it after she recovered. The 40-year-old songstress recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and has now recovered. She also announced that she will donate USD 1 million to help the US fight the deadly virus. “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I [were] showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she shared. She den slammed the US government for not making the COVID 19 tests accessible. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” she added.

Check out the post here:

Announcing the donation she wrote, “In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.”

She concluded her caption by thanking the medical professionals for their service. “THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

