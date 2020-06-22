Pink reveals having her first panic attack after watching her son battle with COVID-19

Singer Pink says she suffered a "panic attack" when her son Jameson was battling the novel coronavirus, because she was stressed that something might happen to him.

"I think this is really important for people right now with coronavirus - you know anxiety is rampant and panic attacks and just, we feel like the rug is being pulled out from under us a little bit right now and different people on different levels," Pink said on an Instagram live with therapist Vanessa Inn, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I was on the phone with you and I was having one of my very first panic attacks and it was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die."

The singer credits Inn for helping her keep the panic attacks at bay.

"It was incredibly timely because you told me to look for textures and patterns and I look down and I was wearing a paisley dress and sitting on a roque chair."

Credits :IANS

