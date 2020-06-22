Pink reveals having her first panic attack after watching her son battle with COVID-19
"I think this is really important for people right now with coronavirus - you know anxiety is rampant and panic attacks and just, we feel like the rug is being pulled out from under us a little bit right now and different people on different levels," Pink said on an Instagram live with therapist Vanessa Inn, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She added: "I was on the phone with you and I was having one of my very first panic attacks and it was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die."
Join us This Friday, June 19th at 2pm PST. On ig live. Grab a coffee or a beer or whatever you like (it’s 5 o’clock east coast time) and join Vanessa and I as we discuss mental health in an insane world. Vanessa has been “guiding me” (and talking me off the ledge at times) for 20 years. Should be a cool discussion. I’m a big believer in self awareness and truth seeking, and I love a good blind spot. How do we get more comfortable being uncomfortable? See ya Friday. #loveeachother
The singer credits Inn for helping her keep the panic attacks at bay.
"It was incredibly timely because you told me to look for textures and patterns and I look down and I was wearing a paisley dress and sitting on a roque chair."
