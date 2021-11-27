Pink shares a rare snap with son Jameson as she gets into Turkey Day mode: Grateful for so many things

Happy holidays from the Harts
Pink is celebrating her first Thanksgiving after losing her father, Jim Moore, to prostate cancer
Happy holidays from the Harts! Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, are in full Thanksgiving mode. Pink posted a throwback picture of herself with son Jameson Moore, 4, on Thanksgiving to express her gratitude for life. (The couple also has a 10-year-old daughter named Willow Sage.)

She captioned the picture, "Grateful for so many things. It's been such a wild ride. Happy Thanksgiving everyone," the 42-year-old wrote. "May your cup be full today." Meanwhile, Hart teased fans with a sneak peek at what's for dinner at the Hart home. "Spatchcock turkey going down!!!! Thanks coach @kendrick_bbq for all the help!!!!!" he captioned a photo of his turkey. "This bird is gonna be good smoked/cooked on my @traegergrills. Happy turkey day!!!!"

Pink (born Alecia Beth Moore) is celebrating her first Thanksgiving after losing her father, Jim Moore, to prostate cancer earlier this year. As per PEOPLE, the "Just Like a Pill" singer also disclosed earlier this month that she was recuperating from hip surgery, adding to her list of challenges. "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" She captioned a photo of herself smiling in all-black shorts and a tank top, thanking "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for looking after her.

She added, "I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. However, she promised her followers that she will "fully recover."

