Pink shares a rare snap with son Jameson as she gets into Turkey Day mode: Grateful for so many things

Happy holidays from the Harts! Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, are in full Thanksgiving mode. Pink posted a throwback picture of herself with son Jameson Moore, 4, on Thanksgiving to express her gratitude for life. (The couple also has a 10-year-old daughter named Willow Sage.)

She captioned the picture, "Grateful for so many things. It's been such a wild ride. Happy Thanksgiving everyone," the 42-year-old wrote. "May your cup be full today." Meanwhile, Hart teased fans with a sneak peek at what's for dinner at the Hart home. "Spatchcock turkey going down!!!! Thanks coach @kendrick_bbq for all the help!!!!!" he captioned a photo of his turkey. "This bird is gonna be good smoked/cooked on my @traegergrills. Happy turkey day!!!!"

Check out her post here:

Pink (born Alecia Beth Moore) is celebrating her first Thanksgiving after losing her father, Jim Moore, to prostate cancer earlier this year. As per PEOPLE, the "Just Like a Pill" singer also disclosed earlier this month that she was recuperating from hip surgery, adding to her list of challenges. "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" She captioned a photo of herself smiling in all-black shorts and a tank top, thanking "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for looking after her.

She added, "I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. However, she promised her followers that she will "fully recover."

ALSO READ:Pink calls husband the most ‘supportive guy in the world’ while revealing the secret to their 15 year marriage