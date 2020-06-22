  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pink trolls Donald Trump for poor attendance at Tulsa Rally; Says she sold the same place out in five minutes

Pink mocks Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally for low attendance and claims she sold the same place out in five minutes.
8760 reads Mumbai
Pink trolls Donald Trump for poor attendance at Tulsa Rally; Says she sold the same place out in five minutes Pink trolls Donald Trump for poor attendance at Tulsa Rally; Says she sold the same place out in five minutes
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pink recently trolled US President Donald Trump on social media after his Tulsa Rally reportedly received poor attendance. The rally was held at the BOK Center on June 20 which saw a small gathering of under 6,200 people in the venue for a capacity of 19,200 individuals. The singer took to her Twitter handle and shared a clip of a television news report about the low attendance at the event and joked how she thinks even she is more popular than US President Donald Trump.

"I think I sold that same place out in five minutes #donkeyshow," she tweeted along with a laughing cat emoji, implying how the place was sold out when it was her own event. Pink is not the only celebrity to have commented on Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally. Other stars like Jane Lynch, Billy Eichner, and more too shared videos of the crowd's reaction and commented on the low attendance at Donald Trump's event. Pink too reposted videos shared by other stars to further mock the Tulsa Rally.

Check out her post:

While some people believe it is because of the Coronavirus crisis that the Tulsa Rally received low attendance. 6 staff members from Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally tested positive for Coronavirus a few days before the event. However, quarantine measures were put into place soon after the diagnosis. However, some others think it's because of TikTok users and K-pop fans as the two groups claimed that they have pulled a prank registering and securing hundreds of tickets to the rally only so there would be empty seats when the event actually happened. 

Also Read: Pink recalls her traumatic experience of battling the Coronavirus; says the illness is very much real

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Anonymous 13 minutes ago

LOL now thats going to hurt someone real big. I am so sure he is going to have a blast on Twitter..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement