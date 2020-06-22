Pink trolls Donald Trump for poor attendance at Tulsa Rally; Says she sold the same place out in five minutes

Pink mocks Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally for low attendance and claims she sold the same place out in five minutes.

Pink recently trolled US President Donald Trump on social media after his Tulsa Rally reportedly received poor attendance. The rally was held at the BOK Center on June 20 which saw a small gathering of under 6,200 people in the venue for a capacity of 19,200 individuals. The singer took to her Twitter handle and shared a clip of a television news report about the low attendance at the event and joked how she thinks even she is more popular than US President Donald Trump.

"I think I sold that same place out in five minutes #donkeyshow," she tweeted along with a laughing cat emoji, implying how the place was sold out when it was her own event. Pink is not the only celebrity to have commented on Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally. Other stars like Jane Lynch, Billy Eichner, and more too shared videos of the crowd's reaction and commented on the low attendance at Donald Trump's event. Pink too reposted videos shared by other stars to further mock the Tulsa Rally.

Check out her post:

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

While some people believe it is because of the Coronavirus crisis that the Tulsa Rally received low attendance. 6 staff members from Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally tested positive for Coronavirus a few days before the event. However, quarantine measures were put into place soon after the diagnosis. However, some others think it's because of TikTok users and K-pop fans as the two groups claimed that they have pulled a prank registering and securing hundreds of tickets to the rally only so there would be empty seats when the event actually happened.

