Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Adam Driver's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is apt choice for May The 4th

As Star Wars fans around the world celebrate May 4, we give you five reasons why the Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley starrer Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the apt Pinkvilla Pick for today.

It's not been the best of times for the entire world as we all have been restricted to our homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic! This means that we also get to catch up on all the movies and TV shows that we have missed because of our crazy work schedules and standard of living. Pinkvilla Picks is your one-stop-shop for the recommendations to filter through as the lockdown period extends for the third time! Our pick today? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

We have a very good reason to choose Episode IX of the Skywalker Saga as our Pinkvilla Pick today because it's May 4 and Star Wars fans celebrate it as Star Wars Day as it's similar to the iconic catchphrase, "May the force be with you." There's been a lot of back and forth when it comes to The Rise of Skywalker as many were disappointed with how things ended, especially with the characters arcs of Kylo Ren and Rey. However, it still has the nostalgia factor engrained in it as it was all about fan service in Episode IX, which gave us sequences to cheer for, cry with and feel a whole lot of feels and especially, goosebumps!

Here are five reasons why Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the apt choice for May The 4th:

Fan service

Whether you love it or hate it, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had one motto and that was to cater to fan service in every way possible! Whether it be the final climax sequence that saw pretty much every character we loved on-screen or the Avengers: Endgame reenactment with Rey's "I am all the Jedis" dialogue, the fanboy and fangirl in all of us are left with plenty of reasons to cheer for and cry over. The negative reactions will be aplenty but when you rewatch the Skywalker Saga in its entirety again, you will eventually learn to let go and maybe even fall in love with Episode IX!

The earnest performances

Just like Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wins because of the earnest performances by Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. Over the span of three movies, the Fab Four have become one with their beloved characters Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron. The actors have given it their all and have delivered in spades when it comes to their acting performances. The chemistry between Reylo is still strong while the bromance between FinnPoe lives on!

Ben Solo's resurrection

One of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars sequels was Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. When we see Kylo's varying shades, as he is convoluted between The Dark Side and being Ben Solo, Adam delivers a memorable performance that makes you root for the Star Wars character, in spite of originally being an antagonist at par with Darth Vader. Especially, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, seeing the resurrection of Ben Solo is extremely satisfying, even though the heartbreaking end didn't define the means!

The Star Wars OG trio cameos

One of the reasons why the Skywalker Saga is as beloved as it is, is because it relied heavily on the OG trio - Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa and Harrison Ford as Han Solo! Hence, it was only befitting for the trio to be a part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even though they were short cameos. Each appearance by the trio, especially the tribute given to the late Carrie Fisher, is sure to leave us teary-eyed and deservedly so as it was them who shaped Star Wars to the galactic franchise that it is today.

End of an era

2019 was the year we had to say goodbye to Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and the Skywalker Saga. The end of an era effect is one of the biggest reasons alone as to why Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a must-watch for the Star Wars fandom. Yes, there are glitches all around but eventually, it does mark the end of the four-decade-long saga, that began in the 80s with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. It's the nostalgia factor that one can't let go of and Episode IX is filled with it!

May the 4th be with you all!

ALSO READ: Daisy Ridley REVEALS why she watched Friends after seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for the first time

If you had to recommend a movie or series to everyone else amidst the quarantine period, which one would you suggest? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×