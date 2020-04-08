Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons Why Blake Lively’s Gossip Girl is THE guilty pleasure show to watch on quarantine

We've all been binge-watching movies and TV shows during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare. We give you five reasons why Gossip Girl is THE guilty pleasure show that should be in your quarantine binge-watching list.

"Hello, Upper East Siders!.... You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl." If you're a fan of teenage dramas then we have just the right TV series for you; Gossip Girl! Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley as the lead characters, we delve into the lives of the rich and famous from UES as they navigate through their teenage years and tackle deceit, cheating, family issues and so much more. It's guilty pleasure at its most stylish!

Whether it be the unbreakable bond between Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen or even the relationship between Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf, there's no denying the 'hook, line and sinker' capability of Gossip Girl. Once you're in the fandom, you just can't come out because it's that addictive! There's also the fashion aspect of GG that made it such a hit amongst the youth especially when it comes to the style statements imbibed by Blair and Serena. Let's not forget the gorgeous New York City locales and the amazing soundtrack!

Here are 5 Reasons Why Blake Lively’s Gossip Girl is THE guilty pleasure show to watch on quarantine:

Blair & Serena's everlasting friendship

One of the major themes in Gossip Girl is the friendships, specifically, the one shared between Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen. Just like any BFF's, B&S have had notoriously dramatic fights (Serena was even pushed into a fountain by a fuming Blair) but even more memorable are the emotional moments between the duo that prove they are friendship goals in every sense of the word. There's also the fact that both Blair and Serena became major fashion icons for fans all around the world which is just an added bonus!

Chuck & Blair aka Chair's eternal love story

"Three words. Eight Letters. Say it and I'm yours!" While Chuck Bass was not a lead character in the Gossip Girl books, the TV show laid heavy emphasis on the eccentric playboy who changed when he fell madly in love with Blair Waldorf. The couple has been through various trials and tribulations but it's the golden truth that Chair belonged together and deserved their happy ending! I mean can we ever forget that passionate limo makeout session?

The intrigue behind who Gossip Girl is

Okay, we know Kristen Bell is the voiceover of Gossip Girl but from the first episode itself, people started theorising on who could be the actual Gossip Girl. It takes us six seasons to find out who it eventually was but the constant guessing game is actually quite fun to decipher.

The beautiful New York locations

At the very beginning, Gossip Girl begins from the gorgeous Grand Central Terminal as Dan Humphrey sees the returning Serena Van Der Woodsen. From then onwards we're taken to the Upper East Side and Brooklyn and now have iconic GG locations like the MET Steps to visit as a part of our GG bucket list!

The guilty pleasure feeling

Whether you love it or hate it, Gossip Girl is the kind of guilty pleasure show that you just can't get enough of. We've always had a sense of excitement within ourselves when we get to watch the drama in other people's lives and that's exactly what makes GG such a massive success as a teenage drama series about a bunch of extremely rich kids.

It's also interesting to note that Gossip Girl Reboot is currently in the works and will star Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay in the lead roles. Don't worry though about the original character as the 10-episode series will take place in the same universe as S&B, who will be much older now! However, there has been no confirmation of a potential cameo by any of the original cast members as of yet. But, as they say, never say never!

When the Gossip Girl Reboot was first announced, creator Joshua Safran had shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "It's just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea is that society changes constantly. So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed?," and added, "All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on [from the original's debut] as opposed to just redoing the story. None of us are interested in just redoing a story.

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl Reboot: Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak & more tapped to star in 10 episode series; DEETS INSIDE

If there was a TV series or movie that you would recommend everyone to watch during their quarantine period, which one would it be? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More