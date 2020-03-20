Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons why Bong Joon Ho's Parasite should be your go to movie amidst social distancing

Parasite, the Oscar-winning film by Bong Joon-ho will soon be making its way to Amazon Prime. In case you weren't able to catch the film in theatres, we give you five reasons why Parasite should be your go-to movie amidst social distancing due to the coronavirus scare.

"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," Bong Joon-ho had famously said in his Golden Globes acceptance speech as his film Parasite deservedly took home Best Foreign Language Film. While Parasite first achieved global recognition when it premiered at Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d'Or, it was mostly after the movie made history at the Oscars (becoming the first non-English film to win Best Picture) that people really took notice of the South Korean masterpiece!

While Bong even wrote the screenplay of Parasite, along with Han Jin-won, the movie is jam-packed with incredible star power which includes Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-eun. Along with their Best Picture win, Parasite also took home the Academy Award for Directing for Bong, International Feature Film and Original Screenplay for Bong and Kwak Sin-ae. Even the box-office numbers for Parasite significantly increased post their epic night at the Oscars.

As we are practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus scare, we give you five reasons why Parasite should be your go-to movie:

Bong Joon-ho's gripping storyline

For the ones who are fans of Bong Joon-ho's filmography, are well aware of his creative mind, which helps to stem 'out of the box' storylines that have a deeper meaning attached. After watching Parasite, you're left thinking out loud about those ideas well after the movie has ended. It may seem like a simple storyline with Kim Ki-taek's (Song Kang-ho) family trying to infiltrate into the lives of Park Dong-ik's (Lee Sun-kyun) family. However, as the puzzle pieces unravel further, you are taken on a roller coaster ride of emotions!

Twists and turns at every end

When Parasite begins, you seem to think, 'Oh! It's just a family dramedy with eccentric characters as the basic theme is rich vs. poor'. However, as the story proceeds, you're entrapped with the various twists and turns that unfold which leave you gasping for air, metaphorically speaking! The twists are well-placed and don't feel overused which is what sets Parasite apart from the rest.

Shocker of a climax

Don't worry! You won't be getting any spoilers from this article. However, for a brief tease, Parasite isn't all bad news. Infact, there are certain circumstances where you are given hope and a dash of faith. But, Parasite isn't your regular 'happy ending' of a movie and the ending is meant to leave you with a numb feeling! Which it does!

Song Kang-ho

Enough can't be said about the incomparable talent that is Song Kang-ho! Bong had earlier stated that he wouldn't have gone ahead with Parasite if Song hadn't agreed to play the lead role in the film and after seeing his memorable performance, we now know why! It's a travesty that American award shows refused to acknowledge Song's impressive performance in Parasite with at least an acting nod except for the Best Ensemble Actor at SAG Awards 2020, which was given to the entire cast. As the patriarch of the Kim family, the duality shown by the veteran Korean actor left us spellbound.

The magnificent supporting cast

It's not just Song, but the entire Parasite cast that did such a terrific job in bringing to a life an eccentric story. While Bong takes a major chunk of the credit for Parasite, the cast is equally responsible for making the film work and reaching a more global reach. Whether it be Choi Woo-shik as the smart yet vulnerable Kim Ki-woo or Cho Yeo-jeong as the OCD-driven Choi Yeon-gyo, everyone had an important part to play in Parasite!

Parasite will be available on Amazon Prime on March 27, 2020.

