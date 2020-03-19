Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons why Friends is the cure to your self isolation blues

We know self-isolation can get tasking, so we bring to you the five crucial reasons why you must watch the 90s hit show, Friends as a cure to your self-isolation blues.

As the world battles the COVID-19 outbreak, everyone is keeping themselves indoors and away from friends and gathering. We know self-isolation can get tasking, so we bring to you the five crucial reasons why you must watch the 90s hit show, Friends as a cure to your self-isolation blues. The iconic show, Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and as the world knows the show did ten seasons, which is a remarkable feat achieved by the show, with six principle characters which were far from being perfect. Check out our five reasons for watching Friends, to cure your isolation blues right away.

1. Chandler Bing: The character thrives on 'sarcasm' and wit. There isn't an episode where Chandler Bing's character essayed by actor Matthew Perry has failed to impress the audiences. Be it his one-liners, his expression or just his silence, all of Chandler Bing is thoroughly entertaining. Remember the time he was dating Janice? Yes, those days when there was the 'oh my god' coming from all directions. Chandler with or without Janice was one character to look forward to. Destiny brings Chandler Bing and Monica Gellar together in matrimony and there is no looking back then.

2. The Comedy: Friends is considered to be one of the most iconic and unforgettable sitcoms. The show with its 10 seasons has ample laugh out loud moments. There are some impeccable comic moments in every season, or must we say every episode. There is comedy in almost all situations. Credit should be given to the writer and the actor who performed the comic scenes with great panache.

3. The six main characters: It is rare to see an ensemble cast which is perfect, Friends is that show, which will bring to you six characters which have their own flaws but are so easy to fall in love with. Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Chandler Bing, Joey, Ross Gellar, Phoebe Buffay. Every character is unique and has a graph of its own that one does not want to miss out on. The love, mischief, and drama that every single character portrays on screen is extremely fulfilling to watch.

4. The show itself: Friends is an all-rounder in every aspect. There is emotion, tragedy, goof-ups, laughter, and whatnot. If you want a show that feels like it reflects you in some way or the other, watch it now.

5. The Friends Bond: The bond that you share with your friends is like no other. You call them, when you in trouble, you tell them when you triumph. Basically, you share it all with them. This bond is showcased in the most real way possible in the hit show Friends. What it means to have a tight bonding with your pals is intuitively woven into the storyline of the show titled Friends.

