Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why hard hitting Chernobyl deserves a watch during your quarantine period

From a remarkable plotline, to extraordinary direction, here are five reasons why HBO’s mini-series Chernobyl deserves to be on the top of your binge watch list amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

HBO’s mini-series Chernobyl chronicles the real-life events of the tragic nuclear disaster which took place in April 1986, in the city of Chernobyl, Soviet Union. The makers of the show have done a remarkable job of taking this national tragedy, which is considered to be one of the worst nuclear disasters in the history of mankind, out of the textbook and put it on your screen. It’s the story about the heroes who put their lives at risk to save Europe from the deadly disaster.

To put things into perspective, experts across the world claim that it was worse than the atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Chernobyl released 400 times more radioactivity into the Earth than Hiroshima. It is a stunning and shattering story about how greed for power can give birth to ignorance and that ignorance can lead to an unimaginable tragedy. While the TV series was an overnight success and was praised by the audience and critics alike, if you still haven’t seen it, here are a few reasons why Chernobyl deserves to be on the top of your binge-watch list.

A gripping plot line: We live in an age where countries across the world openly and proudly possess nuclear weapons. While it was once considered highly dangerous, nuclear power forms an important part of energy production in this world and nations are only looking forward to expanding it. This series gives you an example of what happens when the very scientists and experts, who claim they can control the intensity of nuclear power fail to handle the situation when things so south. You should watch it because it is not fiction. It is based on real-life events.

Remarkable performances: Although light-hearted comedy and action series have their own charm, we could use this self-distancing period to watch some intelligent TV series that make us more aware of the world around us. If you are craving for some good performance and deep characters, this is just the series for you. The characters in this show are so real that during the four episodes, you can’t help but live vicariously through their experiences.

Outstanding Visuals: Everything seems so real that the series almost feels like a documentary. The nuclear explosion, the rescue mission, the town and the people who suffer amid the disaster will demand your attention.

Haunting facts: The most gripping element of this series is how the makers have not shied away from exposing the truth. It is the real facts and figures incorporated in the show that leave you stunned and anxious. Did you know, after the explosion, the contaminated region of Ukraine and Belarus, known as the exclusion zone, encompassed 2600 square kilometres. Approximately 300,000 people were displaced from their homes permanently. We still don’t know the correct death toll of the tragedy. Most estimates range from 4000 to 93,000.

Extraordinary direction: You know the director did a good job when you don’t just see things on the screens but can feel it all happening around you. The more you find out about the intensity of the disaster, the more anxious you become. It will make you feel like you are a part of that town and are suffering along with the people; you can feel the pain. It is amazing how much information the makers have managed to deliver in just 5 episodes.

