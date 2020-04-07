Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Jennifer Aniston's show The Morning Show is must watch amidst quarantine period

The Morning Show, which is available on Apple TV+, stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as The Morning Show co-hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Read below to know why the drama series is a must watch during your quarantine period.

When the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal broke out, it was like a domino effect where everyone's demons were coming out in the open. The higher the authority you had, the easier it was to bring them down. The Morning Show takes place in the aftermath of Harvey's tarnished legacy and is based on Brian Stelter's non-fiction book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The Apple TV+ series starred Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles along with a strong supporting cast, which comprised Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

The Morning Show takes us into the lives of reporters on UBA's The Morning Show and is in the timeline after Mitch Kessler's (Carell) abrupt firing due sexual misconduct charges coming forward. As a surprise move to sustain her job, Alex Levy (Aniston) chooses field reporter Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) as her replacement co-host. However, it's the battle of the ladies as one wants to spread happiness in dull times while the other wants the news to be what it's meant to be: the truth!

We give you five reasons why The Morning Show is a must watch during your quarantine period:

It's The 'Jennifer Aniston' Show

In one of her career-best performances, Jennifer Aniston digs deep into the multifaceted character, i.e. Alex Levy. The varying degree of emotions and heartbreak that Alex has to go through; whether it be her crumbling family or her career descent, Jennifer brings forward the personality of Alex in such a beautiful, emotional way. It came as no surprise that SAG awarded the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series to Jennifer for her tremendous performance.

Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and the tremendous supporting cast

After the success of Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon comes out strong once more with The Morning Show. As the fiery field reporter Bradley Jackson whose only journalistic motto is 'truth', Reese was able to combine her firecracking screen presence which the character deserved. On the other hand, Steve Carell drops his 'good guy' Michael Scott image and plays the deranged Mitch Kessler, who was fired by UBA for sexual misconduct charges, with such finesse, you really hate the guy! Props have to be given to the supporting cast, in particular, the devilishly talented Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, a top UBA executive, as they help complete the team of The Morning Show.

The chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show heavily relies on the chemistry shared between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as they spearhead the drama series and help reach its conclusion in an honest manner. The two actors, who are close friends in real life, play well off of each other and deliver the love-hate equation between Alex and Bradley with genuine curiousity.

Gripping storyline

Based on the after-effects of the Me Too movement, The Morning Show had a lot at stake in terms of how they would handle the treatment of the show, which was based on an extremely sensitive topic. However, the makers were indeed no filters attached and said it like it is! Moreover, the drama actually had the real feel of a newsroom where politics and unfortunately, even sexual harassment in the workplace, is a constant part of a being a journalist. The layering of each character, showing both sides' hypocrisy of the same coin is disturbing but much needed!

The 'open ending' climax

Without giving out any spoilers, after 10 episodes of trying to find out what's going to happen at the end, when you finally reach the climax, there's a sense of shock, fury and undefined emotions you didn't know you could feel! In particular, it's Alex who changes the spectrum of The Morning Show and we're left wondering as to what could happen in Season 2. Recently, it was reported that production on The Morning Show Season 2 has been stopped because of the coronavirus scare. However, it's better to be well versed with the series before the second season makes its way. Especially, when the show is as good as The Morning Show!

