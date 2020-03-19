Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons why Money Heist should be a part of your 'self distancing' binge watching list

Starring Álvaro Morte as The Professor of our wicket dreams, this heist-genre Netlfix series keeps you on the edge of your seat and is as addictive as it's pleasing. Check out why Money Heist should be a part of your 'self distancing' binge-watching list below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* For someone who is social distancing and enjoying the peace and quiet, there have been several suggestions pointed at me in terms of TV Shows to binge-watch during said free time, post work from home of course. One show that is topping my list so far has to be La Casa de Papel, better known as Money Heist. As someone who loves heist genre movies, at first glance, I thought it would like another Ocean's 11 rip-off. But, I was farther from the truth!

To give you a gist, Money Heist starts off with a group of robbers named after cities to safeguard their identities plan a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid. The robbers are led by the mysterious (extremely handsome!) The Professor (Álvaro Morte) who sees to it that the plan is set in motion and accurately. Taking several important hostages, the robber plan to print €2.4 billion and escape. While season 1 and 2 focus on this now iconic heist, season 3 showed us how the Professor hatches Berlin's old heist plans for Bank of Spain to rescue captured Rio.

Intrigued? Well, we give you five particular reasons as to why Money Heist should be a part of your 'self distancing' binge-watching list:

Unpredictable 'edge of the seat' storyline

Similar to the tone of Breaking Bad, it's the curiousity as well as the twists and turns at every episode that makes you oblige to continue watching until there is none left. Whether it be The Professor's 'ahead of the crowd at all times' psyche or the individual mayhem each robber brings to the storyline. It's a masterclass on what heist genre series and movies should entail.

The Professor

Like we said, the most intriguing and loved character in the series (with serious debate for Tokyo!) has to be The Professor aka Salvador "Salva" Martín. With each season, we see him become more human caught in a web of lies, especially when his loved ones are involved in the mess. It's the slow unraveling of the character that keeps you hooked, line and sinker.

Equal representation of women

Unlike stereotypical heist genre series and movies, Money Heist is narrated from a female perspective, i.e. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). It's her and not The Professor who recounts the heist happenings and it's her who packs an equal feminine punch. When it comes to Nairobi, another badass character, what sets her apart is the fact that she's the only one smart enough to not make stupid decisions, which endangers others' lives. Moreover, Raquel Murillo (Silene Oliveira) is the one who truly unravels The Professor's well-proofed plans while Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is the latest force to be reckoned with.

Keeping up for Season 4

April 2020 is being eagerly awaited by Money Heist fans as season 4 will be releasing soon. Judging by the grippy trailer, we can expect more madness to unfold as The Professor's wife Raquel Murillo is now caught in the crossfire. Lisbon has to make the decision between saving herself by ratting on her husband or take it all on herself.

Is Berlin still alive?

Fans were in for a mega shock when a brief clipping of Berlin (Andrés de Fonollos), who was presumed dead in season 2, was shown in season 4's trailer. While some fans have hope that the beloved character could return, many believe it to be a flashback sequence. However, we will have to wait some more to finally get the answers.

Money Heist Season 4 will be available on Netflix from April 3, 2020.

