Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi's Itaewon Class is the best K drama of 2020 so far

Starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi as the lead characters, Itaewon Class deserves all the praises it's been receiving so far. Based on a young man's ambition to topple the Jang family, responsible for the murder of his beloved father, Itaewon Class is the best K-drama of 2020, so far!

We're all stationed at home, practicing quarantine, to stay away from the coronavirus pandemic. Many of us have been taking to OTT platforms to get our source of entertainment, which is mostly to help us distract from the harsh reality, that the entire globe is witnessing collectively! While English shows have always been the norm, K-dramas is soon gaining immense credence on a global scale with many taking notice of the talented artists present in Korea. Whether it be Boys Over Flowers or Descendents of the Sun, one can't ignore the magic of K-dramas!

Amongst the latest K-dramas to cause the right stir, on an international level, is Itaewon Class, which is available on Netflix and stars Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, Kwon Nara, Kim Dong-hee, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Joo-young and Chris Lyon. For the unversed, Itaewon Class is based on Park Sae-ro-yi [Seo-joon] and his revenge against Jang Dae-hee [Jae-myung] of Jangga Group and his son Jang Geun-won [Bo-hyun] for the murder of his father Son Hyun-joo [Park Sung-yeo]. To do so, Sae-ro-yi decides to open his own restaurant, DanBam and meets a bunch of rebels who help him achieve his dreams.

Here are five reasons why Itaewon Class is the best K-drama of 2020, so far:

Park Seo-joon's terrific lead act

The fact that people are finally seeing the inimitable talent of Park Seo-joon is a blessing in disguise. With Itaewon Class, as Sae-ro-yi, Seo-joon manages to tear us apart while stitching us back together slow and steady, leaving us with hope, faith and a character so genuine, that you can't help but root for him till the end! It's his breakdown post his father's death that's amongst the most heartbreaking sequences in the 16-episode series and also proves why Seo-joon is getting much-deserved appreciation for his scene-stealing act!

Kim Da-mi's rebellious avatar is a spirit animal

If Sae-ro-yi is the heart of Itaewon Class, then Kim Da-mi's Jo Yi-seo act is a force to be reckoned with! Giving us a female lead so raw, rebellious and headstrong with staunch core life values, it won't be wrong to say that Yi-seo is a spirit animal for many, who aspire to be just like her! It's also Yi-seo's undying devotion and love for Sae-ro-yi, which plays a key aspect in making the drama such a delightful watch while balancing out the storyline. The fiery chemistry between Seo-joon and Da-mi is another highlight of the Itaewon Class!

The talented supporting cast

Enough can't be said about the supporting actors of Itaewon Class, who add the right flavours to keep the tempo of the show alive and fresh! Whether it be Yoo Jae-myung as the scary antagonist Jang Dae-hee or even Ahn Bo-hyun as Jang Geun-won, whose various shades of grey are sure to confuse viewers between hating and sympathising with him, everyone has a key role to play in making the series as brilliant as it is! Moreover, as a part of the DanBam squad - Kim Dong-hee as Jang Guen-soo, Ryu Kyung-soo as Choi Sueng-kwon, Lee Joo-young as Ma Hyeo-yi and Chris Lyon as Kim To-ni are just the vibrance needed for Itaewon Class while Kwon Nara as Sae-ro-yi's childhood love Oh Soo-ah, adds a mean punch to the entire landscape. There are also several cameos that are memorable!

The layers to the dramatic storyline

Itaewon Class' greatest strength lies in its layered storytelling of a revenge drama, that has spouts of romance and comedy attached. While the series heavily revolves around Sae-to-yi's thirst for revenge using his ambitious, hard-working nature as an advantage, Itaewon Class also sees to it that the audience is well versed with the supporting cast as well, in their own might!

Itaewon Class' OST has a fandom of its own

Itaewon Class is brimming with impeccable acting performances, a terrific storyline and an OST worthy of all the reviews its been receiving! Whether it be the addictive tunes of You Make Me Back by Woosung (The Rose) and Start Over by Gaho or the heartbreaking tunes of Someday, The Boy by Kim Feel and Sweet Night by BTS member V, Itaewon Class' OST add immense depth to each memorable scene on the show and elevate its richness even more!

