Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons Why Pedro Pascal starrer The Mandalorian deserves to be in your binge watch list

Starring Pedro Pascal as Mando, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian is the first live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. Read below to know why The Mandalorian deserves to be in your binge-watch list, amidst quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare.

It's been quite a ride for Star Wars fans as the Skywalker Saga reached its end in December 2019, with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While fans weren't exactly elated by how things ended, they still have The Mandalorian to look forward to. Created by Jon Favreau, Star Wars' first live-action series, premiered on Disney+ in November 2019 and became a huge hit. Pedro Pascal, who stars as Mando got a ton of praise for his performance.

However, the biggest thing to come out of The Mandalorian was Baby Yoda! It was the father-son equation between Mando and Baby Yoda that helped elevate the storyline and had the audience craving and wanting more. We will have to wait some more for Season 2, but Hotstar is finally going to be premiering Disney+ shows from April 3, 2020, with The Mandalorian being amongst the first few to be available for streaming. Given how we are all in self-isolation mode, due to the coronavirus scare, what better than to binge-watch The Mandalorian!

Here are five reasons why The Mandalorian deserves to be in your binge-watch list during the quarantine period:

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal is a versatile talent, who has been able to make any character he plays memorable and stand out from the rest! Many will remember him as the brave and loyal Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. In The Mandalorian, as Mando, we Pedro play a complex, leading Star Wars character with finesse and a whole lot of sass. Given how he's covered in his helmet most of the time, he's still able to carry forward the emotions of Din Djarin beautifully.

Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda and did we say, Baby Yoda

Even if you haven't seen The Mandalorian, everyone who is anyone has seen the 2019 memeable character of the year, which was Baby Yoda! We're all fans of the Jedi Master, in his old age, as Luke Skywalker's mentor in the Star Wars franchise. But the rage that was Baby Yoda, for his cuteness was undeniable! But, be careful because Baby Yoda is not someone you want to mess with, as evidenced by the later episodes of The Mandalorian. Also, the father-son like bond between Mando and Baby Yoda is too adorable to miss out on!

Connect to Star Wars

The Mandalorian is set at the time between Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, when we had the fall of the Empire and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens where we had the emergence of the First Order.

Intriguing storyline

The Mandalorian, ever since it was announced as a Disney+ original, has been a talking point amongst Star Wars fans as it continues the legacy, after the end of the Skywalker Saga, with Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Mando, in himself, is such an interesting character to have an entire series on and the adventures he takes, with Baby Yoda in tow are exciting and intriguing!

Catch up before Season 2

In December 2019, after the massive success of Season 1, Jon announced that The Mandalorian Season 2 was set for a Fall 2020 release. However, due to the coronavirus scare, we're not sure of how the progression has been so far. But still, it's better to be caught up with Season 1, while we wait for the next one, which promises to be more action-packed while rumours are also rife of past Skywalker Saga characters making an appearance in Season 2.

If you're convinced enough to watch the series, The Mandalorian will be available on Hotstar from April 3, 2020.

