Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Phoebe Waller Bridge, Andrew Scott's Fleabag is the apt watch during quarantine

Fleabag, which was created, written by and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is an edgy comedy about an unconventional woman who trudges through love, life and her weird AF family! We give you five reasons why Fleabag deserves a spot in your quarantine binge-watch list.

One of the best comedy, dramas to come out in recent times, in my opinion, has to be Fleabag! The British series, which is created, written by and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the titular role, is about a complex woman named Fleabag living in London, going through trials and tribulations, like dealing with her family drama and falling in love with a priest. Along with Phoebe, Fleabag is brimming with a talented supporting cast which includes Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Bill Paterson and Brett Gelman.

Season 2 of Fleabag sees the introduction of Andrew Scott as The Hot Priest and we're given a conflicted love interest for Fleabag. Fleabag isn't your average show about stereotypical characters we're used to seeing on television. Rather, Fleabag excels because of the unconventional character sketch that each one of them possesses, especially Fleabag herself. It's the relatability and realistic quotient that immediately draws everyone and once you're in, it's difficult to get out! As good as Season 1 of Fleabag was, it's Season 2 which saw the show at it's strongest and even, dare I say, wittiest! It comes as no surprise that Phoebe was awarded a Golden Globe, a SAG and an Emmy award for her work in Fleabag, as an actress, writer and creator of the beloved series.

We give you five reasons why Fleabag deserves a spot in your quarantine binge-watch list:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge giving a new definition to female leads

From the very beginning of Fleabag, you realise that the titular character, i.e. Fleabag is not the girl-next-door we're conditioned to seeing on our TV screens. Instead, we get a real, crude personality who berates her own self for her own flaws and accepts them as a part of who she is! She's independent and broken, strong-willed and alone and calls herself Fleabag. It's the relatable quality to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character that makes Fleabag such an empowering and necessary watch.

Hot Priest

Season 2 of Fleabag was made extra eccentric with the inclusion of a love interest for Fleabag, Hot Priest. Add in Andrew Scott's devilish charm and we have a winner in our hands! The ease with which Andrew is able to partake in the insane Fleabag universe and standing on his own two feet as the hottest priest in town goes to show just how talented Mr. Scott is!

Fleabag and Hot Priest's chemistry

As you progress over the first few episodes of Season 2 of Fleabag, you realise why no one other than the Hot Priest was the ideal match for Fleabag's craziness. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott's chemistry was a literal fire on ice equation and if you need proof, please watch the "kneel" scene and you will know exactly what I am talking about!

Witty storyline

With Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the writer's chair, we get such a detailed character sketch into a modern woman character like Fleabag, whose not princess like but more like your everyday woman. It's the dialogues, in particular, that catch our senses immediately and keep us coming back for more! There's the perfect balance between the comedic and dramatic elements with one not trying to topple the other and we're given a story we would like to come back to from time to time.

Breaking the fourth wall

One of the most interesting aspects in Fleabag is how Fleabag breaks the fourth wall to talk directly at her audience, which in turn gives you a feeling of watching a friend having a conversation with you onscreen. We don't just get to know about Fleabag's verbal dialogue but her inner thoughts as well. More like a stream of consciousness tool to help us understand the concept that is Fleabag better!

