Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why the Star Wars franchise should be in your self isolation binge watch list

The four-decade-long Skywalker Saga came to an end in 2019 with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but the legacy lives on within the millions and millions of loyal fans. Amidst self-isolating, we give you five reasons why the Star Wars franchise should be in your binge-watch list.

In a galaxy, far, far away, there lived a genius named George Lucas. George would reach for the stars in the 1970s and kickstart a cultural phenomenon with Star Wars. You think fangirling is cool now? It doesn't even compare to the hysteria that Star Wars was able to build, back in the 70s! We were introduced to the most heroic trio in cinematic history with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison). Think Fight Club had the best plot twist? Nothing can touch, "Luke, I am your father!"

First came the originals - Episode IV - A New Hope, Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Then, we had the prequels - Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Episode III - Revenge of the Sith - which centered around Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Obi-Wan Kanobi (Ewan McGregor) and Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). Fairly recently are the sequels - Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Episode VIII - The Last Jedi and Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker - which focused on Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

Here are 5 Reasons Why the Star Wars franchise should be in your self isolation binge watch list:

Eccentric, unforgettable characters

Whether it be Chewbacca or Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kanobi or Kylo Ren, there are several iconic characters in Star Wars' rich history. What sets the franchise apart is how eccentric each individual character is and how they bring their own charm to the galaxy. Han Solo is one of Harrison's iconic characters as the actor is still asked about it, four decades later. On the other hand, young talent like Adam and Daisy became household names thanks to Star Wars. Even Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker hold a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans.

Iconic dialogues and moments

From "Luke, I am your father," to Leia's shocking, twisted confession to Luke, there have been several iconic dialogues and moments that have gone on to define the Skywalker Saga. Most characters have one to innumerable quotable lines and that one defining, significant moment that made them a fan favourite. Whether it be Han Solo or Ben Solo, the iconic moments will be etched in our memories forever! And, with good reason too!

Intricate detailing to the storyline

Human minds can work in mysterious ways and while a majority of us can only imagine what space looks like in actuality, George Lucas was able to concoct a portion so believable that Star Wars literally became the norm for how we perceive the galaxy! The attention to detailing, in terms of naming the areas as well as the focus on each character's back story is truly astonishing.

Visually appetising

Enough cannot be said about how visually pleasing Star Wars is. Whether it be the Death Star or even the Millennium Falcon, special attention was given to the look and feel of the franchise that started from the originals and was carried forward by the prequels and the recently released sequels as well. From the epic lightsaber battles to Millenium Falcon moving at light speed, sci-fi genre fans are sure to be bowled over by how ahead of its time the original Star Wars films were.

Once you're in the fandom, there's no looking back

Being a fan of Star Wars is an altogether, another high! When a franchise has been able to stand on its own two feet for four decades and the love has only grown stronger, you know there's a reason why Star Wars is universally loved, amongst millions and millions of loyal fans. At Comic-Con in particular, you see the mania surrounding Star Wars and why original cast members like Mark and Harrison are still asked about the franchise.

As they say, May the Force be with you!

If you could recommend a movie or a TV show that everyone should be watching now, especially during the quarantine lockdown, which one would you choose?

