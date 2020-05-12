Pinkvilla Picks: BTS' Bon Voyage is the wholesome travel show to watch to rid away your quarantine blues

With four entertaining seasons to binge-watch, Bon Voyage focuses on the deep friendship shared between the members of BTS. From Hawaii to New Zeland, Bon Voyage is just the travel show to watch during your quarantine period.

There's a reason why ARMY have such an emotional attachment to BTS, that goes higher than just being in love with their music. ARMY feels a sense of personal connection to the septet, that comprises of individuals with such differing personalities with their one common thread being their innate love for music. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their debut as a K-pop band in 2013 and since then, there has been no looking back for BTS who is nothing short of a global phenomenon.

Like we said earlier, the personal connection with the septet stems from the content that is provided to us on a silver platter, that helps us go beyond the scene and focus on their friendship, which is more like a family now. We're used to their tiny quirks; like Yoongi and Jin being soul twins, RM and J-Hope's unique '94 friendship and Jimin, V and Jungkook being the most adorable maknaes we've ever seen. While there is their own variety show, Run BTS, which makes us laugh so hard that we end up crying, shows their playful side and how BTS would betray each other for ramen noodles.

However, on the other hand, we have Bon Voyage, a BTS travel show that has its fun moments but also digs deep into just how close the members have become and how they heavily rely on each other. In Bon Voyage, we see the members travel to different countries and try new activities while spending more time together, away from just making music and going on world tours.

In Bon Voyage Season 1, we see BTS travel to Northern Europe and visit different locations like Bergen and Finland. From going on cruise rides and trying their hand at camping to visiting Santa Claus Village and writing Christmas letters to the other members, we first get to see just how close these boys are to each other. Moreover, a heartbreaking moment comes when Namjoon has lost his passport and had to leave the trip midway back to Korea leaving the boys extremely sad. However, there's a lot of fun moments that keep you hooked and make you realise that BTS' greatest strength lies in the friendship shared between the members.

In Bon Voyage Season 2, many BTS members get their wish come true as the boys head to Hawaii and become one with the tropical islands. This time, we see the members being divided into different groups and going on friendship trips to show the uniqueness in the individual bonds between several members. For example, when RM was teamed with Jin, we saw the two having candid conversations on life and it was also during this sequence that Namjoon's famous ment words, "Please use me, please use BTS to love yourself." were inspired by as Jin had said something along those same lines. However, the most heartwarming moment that left ARMY in tears was the letters written to each member, especially with V's emotional letter to bestie Jimin, while chilling on a yacht, that is the most memorable.

In Bon Voyage Season 3, BTS heads to the hot, hot city of Malta, where the boys are again divided into friendship groups to travel around and bask in the gorgeous locales, which have a lot of historical value. Moreover, we see Jungkook and V try their hand at busking as they sang Lost Stars by Adam Levine and Sunday Morning by Maroon 5, respectively. We also see the members show off their playful side by trying water sports. Keeping with the tradition of writing letters, this time the members penned words for themselves while Suga had to, unfortunately, leave the trip midway and head back to Korea due to a family emergency. The trip ended with a special dinner, literally hanging from the sky, as they read their letters for the others to admire.

In Bon Voyage Season 4, BTS gets to enjoy the winter season as they arrive in New Zealand and spend days camping and cooking for themselves. While RM is incredibly stressed with work pending for the then-tobe released, Map of the Soul: 7, we see how the members help make him feel better throughout the trip. From doing menial work like grocery shopping to visiting the glaciers and enjoying the snow season, we see the boys having a good time and enjoying every minute in each other's presence.

Watch a glimpse of what you can expect in Bon Voyage below:

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: In need of motivation amid lockdown? Park Seo Joon's series Fight for My Way will inspire you

If you had to recommend a movie or series to everyone else amidst the quarantine period, which one would you suggest? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×