Pinkvilla Picks: From engaging characters to insane plotline, Lucifer deserves to be your next binge watch

From engaging characters to a refreshing storyline, here’s why Lucifer should definitely be your next binge-watch. Read on to find out.

Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’ is a series about the devil himself. As predictable as it may sound, the storyline comes with a twist that hits you so hard in the very first episode that you just can't resist binge-watching. The plotline follows the fallen angel as he decides to walk and live among humans after quitting his job as the king of hell. There is no buffer period to this show, as the story holds your attention in the very beginning and then never disappoints.

The show is a partial adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s famous comic book ‘The Sandman’, in which Lucifer Morningstar made his debut as a supporting character in 1989. Lucifer was discontinued by Fox in 2018 after three seasons and was later picked up by Netflix for the fourth season because it's fans flooded social media and basically demanded more episodes. The streaming giant has now renewed the series for the fifth and final season which will come out in June 2020. So, before Netflix releases the latest season, here are 5 things about the series that would definitely convince you to binge-watch the show.

An irresistibly charming protagonist

Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis is an ultimate charmer. You cannot get enough of his swoon-worthy looks and he will make you skip a heartbeat every time he says “hello detective.” Right from his too-romantic-to-handle interactions with Detective Decker to the nonstop puns and witty one-liners that he keeps throwing at people, everything is carefully designed to make you fall in love with the character.

A refreshing plot

It’s not your regular angels and demon drama. In fact, there is nothing plain about this show. ‘Lucifer’ gently holds your hand and takes you out of the world created by Hollywood horror movies and lets you to explore the life and experiences of the devil in a more quirky way. The makers of the show create this whole new universe where the fallen angel is just another businessman living in LA, who is struggling with his past. And to top it all, he even has a shrink.

Strong female leads

If you prefer watching series that feature strong female characters ruling the world, Lucifer is the show for you. Every single woman in the show, from the devil’s detective “partner” Chloe Decker to his demon assistant Mazikeen Smith, is a treat to watch. This list also includes Lucifer’s psychotherapist, Dr Linda Martin because it is one thing to treat humans but treating the devil requires divine strength.

Murder mystery with a hint of romance

While the plot focuses on Lucifer’s life on earth, the show never for a minute becomes monotonous. The devil-detective duo faces a new crime or murder mystery in every episode. Yet in the middle of these intense investigations, there are moments when you just can’t help but laugh out loud, mostly because of something Lucifer does of says. And the palpable chemistry between Lucifer and Chloe will give you all the feels.

Catchy soundtrack

This is the cherry on top. Get ready to add some new songs to your playlist because the show’s soundtrack is amazing! The carefully paced songs in every episode perfectly compliment the tone of the series.

