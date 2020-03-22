Pinkvilla Picks: Harry Potter series: Daniel Radcliffe's fantasy films will ease your self quarantine period

Daniel Radcliffe starrer Harry Potter series is one of the best ways to get you through this social distancing period and it will also update your Potter Head IQ.

While most of our friends use Harry Potter references such as Wingardium Leviosa, Dobby the elf, mudbloods, Alohomora, Lord Voldemort and more, the other chunk that comprises only 10% is clueless looking at each other. The Potter Heads might tease them calling them mudbloods, a term used for commoners in the iconic Harry Potter series which takes you to the world of wizards and witches and merges the line between reality and fantasy. The unaware keep wondering what sets apart the Potter Heads from the others and now is the time to find out if you haven't watched the Harry Potter series as yet.

The Coronavirus outbreak has hit the globe and people across the world are asked to practice social distancing and remain confined within their homes. The one's returned from abroad and other places are asked to practise self-quarantine. While the world has come to a standstill owing to the dreadful COVID-19 virus creating a pandemic, binge-watching movies is the safest way to get through this. We can't deny how watching the headlines all day long is giving us sleepless nights as we hear about Coronavirus cases multiplying with each passing day, but here's a way to distract yourself. I recommend watching the Harry Potter series so that you escape to another world and ease your mind amidst this time of hardship.

J.K. Rowling has penned down the best of all times and bringing the iconic characters to life, filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates have given the best cinematic experience of her fantasy novel. The series was mainly produced by David Heyman, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the three leading characters: Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron Weasley. While the three central characters have done a fantastic job giving us a glimpse of the magical world at their school of magic, Hogwarts, the supporting cast has done incredibly well as the Harry Potter series seems incomplete without Professor Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, Rubeus Hagrid, Professor Minerva McGonagall, and others.

The magical birds and animals Hedwig, Buckbeak, Phoenix, mystical things such as the sorting hat, The Flying Ford Anglia, the photo frames with spirits of wizards, the newspaper, magical wand, and much more, Harry Potter series are not just films, they are a feeling and a different world altogether. The Harry Potter franchise comprises eight films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

All the eight films in the franchise are as magical as ever, so watch the Harry Potter series and be sure to show off your Potter Head knowledge to your friends the next time you meet them after the social distancing phase is over and the Coronavirus has been eradicated from the globe.

