Pinkvilla Picks: Here’s why Love Is Blind is the best dating show to keep you entertained during the lockdown

Here’s why Love Is Blind, a show that features single men and women on blind dates, is the best dating show to keep you entertained during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

While we all need a little bit of fiction to escape the reality of our world, there is no better entertainment than reality shows, especially when it is a dating show. And it seems like Netflix knows exactly what its audience wants. This show is your classic dating show with an innovative twist that will leave you hooked! In the show, Netflix takes the contestants, single men and women, on blind dates. And when I say blind date, I mean it, because these people cannot see each other, even during the date.

During the show, they sit on opposite sides of a wall and are only allowed to get to know each other through their conversation and not by each other’s appearances. After speaking with some people, the participants narrow down their conversation to a single person they are interested in and the two then get to spend some more time speaking with each other. If the man proposed the woman and she says yes, the two are finally allowed to see each other.

It’s a reality show:

Scripts and all are cool, but every spicy reality show has taught us one thing – the content is more entertaining when people are candid. And dating reality shows are just next-level fun because we get to see other people going through all the relationship stuff and complications. While we would dread to be in those situations, it is always exciting to see other people going through it. When it is not happening to us, we can just sit with a bowl of popcorn and wholeheartedly enjoy the chaos.

The Premise:

It is nothing like any other reality dating show we have watched in the past. In this day and age, we are used to judging a book by its cover, and in this show, the makers let people read the whole book without showing them the cover. There is something very exciting about seeing single men and women interacting with each other through pods, without actually coming face to face. And throughout their interaction, we can clearly see them, their expressions and reactions. It’s crazy to see two people falling in love and getting engaged without seeing each other. Because by the time they lay eyes on each other, they are already committed to marriage.

Real feelings:

Again, when it comes to reality shows, it never works for the audience if the feelings are made up and scripted. And it is not very difficult to spot fake feelings. Once you start watching the show, you will realise that feelings in this show are genuine. Just because it is a reality show and the makers always try to add artificial elements to make the show more engaging, does not mean that everything in the serial is fake. During the show, some contestants experience genuine feelings for other people, and when that happens, you just can’t help but root for them. Because happy endings are always fun.

Quick proposals

Since there are so many people talking to each other and they don’t get to judge each other on the basis of their appearances, these contestants declare their love for each other very quickly. There is something special about watching people agreeing to marry someone who they have just known for a few days. If you love watching proposals, this is a show for you. Because someone or the other is always professing their love for a stranger.

The perfect experiment:

We have always heard that love is blind, and here’s a show that actually tries to find out if that is, in fact, true. This experiment, in which people end up proposing other people in after just three days, can also explain why people do it in real life. You can see people getting desperate and impatient and connect the circumstances with various real-life situations.

In addition to this, you get top root for your favorite couple, place bets about who will end up together. Also, this can be a great show to watch with your friends and then have hour-long discussions. In case you are social distancing with your beau, ass this reality show to your watch list ASAP!

