Pinkvilla Picks: Here's why Game of Thrones is THE SHOW to binge watch during self isolation

Game of Thrones is considered as one of the greatest TV Shows in the modern era and with definitive reasons. As we're confined to our houses, social distancing from the rest of the world, we tell you why GOT is the show that you have to binge-watch right now.

"High in the halls of the kings who are gone, Jenny would dance with her ghosts. The ones she had lost and the ones she had found and the ones who had loved her the most...," Florence Welch precariously croons to warm our Game of Thrones taste buds. It's a song that rings with me even now, almost a year after watching the final season of one of the greatest shows in television history. While Season 8 got its fair share (maybe even more!) of criticism for its poor writing, it was the loyal fans who felt betrayed because of the gravitas the George R.R. Martin-led show held in the first few seasons.

But, one can't disregard the previous glorious seasons especially 1-3, which defied odds and gave us a vast, eccentric tale of treachery and politics from the world of Westeros. Through the insight of Martin's genius psyche, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were able to concoct a portion so addictive that millions and million caved into its magic. However, for me personally, I started watching GOT only two months before the final season was set to air. Literally, every person I knew yelled at me to watch the series but it took a really long time for me to get into the mania. However, once I bought my ticket, there was no looking back.

In case, you're amongst those who haven't watched a single episode of Game of Thrones, I would recommend it to you straight away! Especially, in the current situation, as to how we're locked at our respective homes, social distancing from the world due to the coronavirus scare. For the unversed, Game of Thrones is literally a fight for the Iron Throne. I'm not even kidding! We have four significant houses: House Stark led by the honourable Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and his loyal family including Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), Robb Stark (Richard Madden), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson), House Lannister featuring the most enigmatic trio in television history - Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), House Targaryen led by the fierce Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and House Greyjoy which had Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Wheelan).

Fair Warning: DO NOT FALL IN LOVE WITH ANY OF THE CHARACTERS ON GAME OF THRONES BECAUSE THEY WILL DIE! EVEN WHEN YOU THINK THEY WON'T, BELIEVE ME, THEY WILL!!

Game of Thrones is boasting of one after another grand memorable 'tearjerking' moments that tear you apart and sow you back together slow and steady! Whether it be the unforgettably gruesome death in Season 1 or dare I say it, the one wedding that shall not be named! While some deaths break your heart, there are some that leave you with an unfathomable satisfaction. Yes, we even celebrate death in Game of Thrones, sometimes. Enough credit isn't given to the crew, who have worked tirelessly to bring forward the magnanimous landscape within George's world with sheer tenacity and passion.

For a television show to showcase battles as grand and intricate as the Battle of Blackwater or the Battle of the Bastards is an achievement in itself. The gorgeous locations; from Belfast to Iceland, to come together and work hard towards a masterpiece like Game of Thrones is not a joke. And, should be well appreciated in my book, at least.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons why Money Heist should be a part of your 'self distancing' binge watching list

While the writing is outstanding in Game of Thrones, thanks to the incomparable Mr. Martin, whose vision made the first few seasons more successful than the later seasons, it's also the impeccable acting that brought to life George's unique flawed human characters. Whether it be Peter who made a national icon out of Tyrion Lannister (I drink and know things!) or even Kit Harington's humble act as the fierce yet vulnerable Jon Snow (You know nothing Jon Snow!), every cast member had an important role to play in making Game of Thrones, a legendary show.

For the ones who have watched Game of Thrones, you may still argue that Season 8 ruined the show for everyone. But, I will have to disagree. The Red Wedding was way too epic to be pushed to the corner! There, I said it!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More