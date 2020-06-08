Pinkvilla Picks: Hwang Jung Eum, Park Seo Joon's K drama She Was Pretty DEBUNKS stereotypical beauty standards

She Was Pretty, starring Hwang Jung-eum and Park Seo-joon, is like a minor cross-connection between Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ugly Betty. What's so special about this K-drama is how it gives the stereotypical beauty standards, a new, positive meaning.

In the recent few months, there have been some extremely dark shows that have surfaced on OTT. While we're confined to our homes, on lockdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, we want some major relaxation from the harsh reality. Something fun, chirpy and maybe even cheesy to a point! That's why our Pinkvilla Pick for today is the popular 2015 K-drama, She Was Pretty, which stars Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Go Joon-hee and Choi Si-won.

In what is a minor cross-connection between Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ugly Betty, this romantic comedy tells us the story of Kim Hye-jin (Hwang Jung-eum), who struggles to find a job and is rejected because of her faded beauty. As a teenager, she was considered utterly beautiful but after her family's company goes bankrupt and she develops a skin disease, things took a drastic turn for Hye-jin. However, she gets a chance to meet her childhood friend Ji Sung-joon (Park Seo-joon) who wasn't quite the looker in the beginning but as an adult, he looks like well, Seo-joon level handsome.

What may seem like a childhood romance blossoming, take a turn for the worst when Sung-joon is unable to recognise his childhood love. Embarrassed and not wanting to ruin Sung-joon's perception of her, Hye-jin enlists her best friend, Min Ha-ri's (Go Joon-hee) help who disguises as Hye-jin and ends up falling for Sung-joon. What makes the plot all the more complicated is when Hye-jin ends up working for a fashion magazine, in which Sung-joon was recently assigned as the editor for.

Adding more spice to the delectable dish is the best character of She Was Pretty, Kim Shin-hyuk (Choi Si-won), Hye-jin's colleague whose larger than life personality is someone who we would want as our best friend.

She Was Pretty has a fun love triangle, which is quite different because you actually want to root for the 2nd lead more. However, that's not to say that the chemistry between Seo-joon and Jung-eum is any less because the adorable bickering between the two is especially endearing to watch. All four performances, especially Jung-eum has been given ample justice to each character and brought forward their individual quirks which are relatable.

What sets She Was Pretty apart from the rest is how it manages to debunk the stereotypical beauty standards and explores love away from just good looks. It's more about how compatible your personalities are rather than how you dress and how much makeup you wear that end up penning the greatest love stories.

