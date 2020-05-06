Pinkvilla Picks: Jane The Virgin: From love affairs to hidden pasts, reasons to watch the Gina Rodriguez show

Pinkvilla Picks Jane The Virgin and lists down reasons why you should definitely watch the Gina Rodriguez dramedy.

For those who haven't watched it already, I promise you'll thank me later! Jane The Virgin bagged the top spot on Netflix for the longest time. The romantic comedy has aired 5 seasons with 100 episodes. Love affairs, babies, hidden pasts, and more, the dramedy has it all! The show revolves around 23-year-old Jane whose plan of saving her virginity for her marriage goes wrong after a doctor's medical blunder. Technically, she's still a virgin but the doctor mistakenly artificially inseminates her during a checkup and she becomes pregnant. To make matters worse, the father of the child is Jane's former teen crush and the owner of the hotel where she works. To top it all, he's also married.

Be it romance, mystery or drams, the show is a perfect blend of all and is a must-watch to keep yourself busy during the quarantine phase. Here are reasons why you should watch the Gina Rodriguez starrer show:

The mother-daughter bond between Alba, Xiomara, and Jane

Jane The Virgin shows the three generations together with Jane, Alba, and Xiomara. The bond between the daughter, mother, and grandmother is just priceless. Despite the drama, disagreements, and arguments, sometimes you do really need your mom around and the show only gives you another reason to relate.

Drama and lots of drama!

If you're looking for drama then you've surely landed in the right place because Jane The Virgin has drama in abundance. A girl who is saving herself for her marriage mistakenly becomes pregnant because of artificial insemination. God, who'd image that? To top it all, her grandmother's description of how a girl is like a flower is the highest degree of drama. Love affairs, babies, and even murders follow later.

The love triangle between Rafael, Jane, and Michael

Michael is Jane's detective fiance while Rafael is her former teen crush. Michael and Jane are to get married but Jane is pregnant with Rafael's child. Not to forget, she's still a virgin though! Michael sure is head over heels in love with Jane but she still has dreams about her making love to Rafael. To further complicate the matter, Rafael is married to another woman.

Gina Rodriguez aka Jane's breakthrough performance

Gina Rodriguez who plays the role of Jane makes the show what it is! It took her only 9 episodes to impress the critics and won a Golden Globe after portraying Jane in the comedy-drama while she had just starred in half a season till then.

