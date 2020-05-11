Pinkvilla Picks: Missing Zayn Malik with 1D? One Direction: This Is Us is the remedy you need amid quarantine

Back in 2013, when Zayn Malik was still a part of One Direction, the boyband had released a documentary concert film, One Direction: This Is Us, which gave us an inside look into the five-member band. Read below to know why This Is Us is our Pinkvilla Pick today.

When Liam Payne revealed in several interviews that One Direction was planning a reunion of sorts for their 10th anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020, Directioners were left overjoyed. For five glorious years, the 1D members delivered one chart-topping album after another, before finally going on an indefinite hiatus. Before their fifth album, Made in the AM, Zayn Malik made the heartbreaking decision to kiss his boyband days goodbye leaving behind Harry Styles, Liam, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan for a solo career instead. Eventually, the four members also went their individual paths.

For now, fans can go back to old music videos and concert footage to feel better about One Direction, not actively existing in the world and particularly, Zayn not being a member of the boyband. Since we all are stationed at home amid quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have chosen today's Pinkvilla Pick to be related to One Direction. More specifically it's their 2013 documentary concert film, One Direction: This Is Us, that we have chosen as a remedy for fans missing Malik in 1D.

For the unversed, One Direction: This Is Us, looks into the inner workings of what made One Direction such a huge boyband in a span of just a few years. Moreover, it includes footage from their London's O2 Arena concert for Take Me Home Tour. In the documentary, we get to know more about why the members were able to gell so well inspite of such varying personalities. They talk about their audition process, how they came to become a family and even include their family members talking about the boys. What's especially tear-inducing is when the 1D moms express just how much they miss their sons, who used to either be busy making music or touring around the world for most of the year.

The boys also individually talk about the role that each member has to play in keeping the boyband safe. This includes confessions by Liam and Louis as to how they did not initially get along as they both wanted to be the leader of One Direction. We also see an emotional moment when Zayn buys his mom a house and Trisha Malik's heartwarming reaction to seeing the house is unmissable. It's also endearing to watch the One Direction members travel back to their hometowns and revisit their past. This includes Harry visiting the bakery he used to work at and his boss being extra cheeky with him, in a playful manner.

There's also the concert footages where you see the mischievous side to the boys as they croon their hits and mingle with Directioners. It's also in One Direction: This Is Us, that we were blessed with the 1D hit single, Best Song Ever. The dance track is their highest charting song on Billboard Hot 100 at #2.

While controversies surrounding One Direction when it came to their love life and more was heavily ignored and put on the backburner, for Directioners, One Direction: This Is Us is just the remedy required to rid off our quarantine blues.

If you had to recommend a movie or series to everyone else amidst the quarantine period, which one would you suggest? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

