Pinkvilla Picks: From notes on feminism to Big romance; 10 Reasons to binge watch Sex And The City

From taking notes on feminism from Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte, to feeling the romance, here why you should binge-watch Sex and The City.

While streaming platforms these days are overloaded with content, sometimes there is nothing better than a good old comedy series to help you forget everything that is going on in the world. Sex and The City came out in 1998 but it is one of those evergreen serials that never gets old. It explores a lot of themes, relationships, casual dating, sexism, feminism, homosexuality, but most importantly, the show is about love! Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixonn and Kristin Davis, this show definitely deserves to be on your binge-watch list amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and here’s why:

The friendship

First thing first, watch the show for the friendship. In an ideal world, we would all have such great friends, and more importantly, we would have plenty of time to spend with them. But that’s not the case. So why not just live vicariously through the lives of these characters. Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt never stop giving you friendship goals. They stick together through thick and think and are basically each other’s knight in shining armour.

Notes on feminism

They ladies will teach you how to never take no for an answer. They are strong, independent, and fierce, and they never allow anyone to walk all over them. And when one of them forgets just how fabulous she is, the other three are always there with a reminder. Carrey never shies away from voicing her opinions about men and the world in general. It is ever a dull day in her life and thanks to her Weekly Column, we get to hear all about it.

Samantha is just fabulously independent and she never lets a man define her. Miranda has full control over his life and never loses focus on what she wants, even for a second. Charlotte is a hopeless romantic and in the world where people hardly believe in romance, she never loses hope.

The Big love story

If you are searching for romance, look no further, Sex and the city is just the show for you. Even with all the obvious flaws, Carrie and Mr. Big have this beautiful relationship that you just can’t stop rooting for. He cooks her food, makes her laugh, loves her friends, and most importantly, appreciates her for who she is. That is basically everything you need for a man. Just like any other couple, they deal with issues too. But their relationship survives it all – commitment issues, exes, and long-distance. Watch it for big, because the man is too charming to miss.

Samantha and Miranda

These two deserve a special shout out. If you really want to just sit back and watch two headstrong women rule the world, watch this series and you will not regret. Miranda, as a successful lawyer, and Samantha, as an owner of a PR firm, will show you how to turn lemons into lemonade. There is nothing these two can’t deal with. Work-related problems, relationship issues, dry spells, and raising a kid, they make it all seem effortless.

The representation

There is nothing wrong with being “gay gay gay” and this show screams it out loud with pride. It is impossible to not fall in love with Carrie’s best gay friend Stanford Blatch. And unlike various other shows, that feature homosexual characters in the cringiest way possible, this series will not disappoint you. At one point in the show, Samantha too has a girlfriend. And even though it is not the highlight of the show, it is just refreshing when creators don’t let stereotypes define their characters.

Miranda and Steve

It is almost unfair how good these two are together. They have this special bond with each other that never goes away during their on-again-off-again relationship. Steve is, hands down, one of the cutest and lovable characters on the show, you just can’t dislike him even for a second. Their relationship also proves that when two people are in love, nothing else matters.

Self-love

Just like Miranda says in “I love you. But I love me more.” This show teaches you that self-love always coms first in the list of priorities. Even though there is always something or the other going on in their lives, they never lose themselves over it.

Dating advice

You can literally sit with a pen and paper and note down all the dating advice you need because these ladies have a LOT of experience in that area. They date a lot of men and while it only adds more drama to their lives, there is always a lesson for the viewers.

Breakup advice

Where there are relationships, there are breakups. But they somehow deal with all the heartbreak like its cakewalk, mostly because they stick together no matter what.

Carrie and Aidan

Just because this is the last point in the list, does not mean it is not a valid one. You have to watch the series for this jaw-droppingly charming man who is just perfection. There are no flaws and it is disarming. You will for in love with him instantly because he is basically an ideal boyfriend, He is loving, caring (even when it comes to Carrie’s friends), funny, and sensitive.

