Pinkvilla Picks: Penn Badgley starrer YOU is a thrilling series that will keep you hooked on

Pinkvilla Picks: Penn Badgley starrer YOU is a thrilling series that you must watch during the quarantine.

It seems like India is prepping to extend the lockdown and we've got all the time in the world to start a new series so why not do it today? There are two things that we've been doing the most during the quarantine. One is watching the news day and night and keeping a tab on Coronavirus cases that is taking a toll on our mind, and the other is NOTHING! Today, Pinkvilla Picks Penn Badgley starrer YOU which is ideal for both the situations mentioned above. So let's distract ourselves from COVID-19 news and give a break to our minds. If thrill is what gives you a high then this Netflix series is a must-watch for you during the quarantine.

Well, you must have heard your friends talking about the show and narrating their experience of how they binged-watched YOU and every episode left them excited to watch the next one. Join the club and let's get started! The first season of YOU follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York. It is in his bookstore where he sees Guinevere Beck, a young aspiring writer and gets infatuated with her. Like every guy, he makes a move and tries to impress her, but here's a twist in the story. While few men like to find out things about their crush to leave a good impression on them, this guy takes it to another level and wants to know EVERYTHING about her!

He feeds his obsession using social media and other technology to track her down every minute, every second. Her privacy is not existential anymore as he is watching her all the time. He steals her phone and keeps a tab on everyone she meets or talks to. He develops a quick toxic infatuation with her in no time which only grows after the two get close. However, when things don't go as planned and she finds out about the number of lives he has claimed in order to reach her, he shows her his ugly side and abducts her, hiding her in the storeroom of his book library. Joe keeps her handcuffed and closed in a box for days until she tries to run away and what happens next is for you to watch.

The American psychological thriller television series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Originally, the show did not garner a large audience but after it debuted on Netflix, not only did the series shoot up to fame but also increased the number of users on Netflix, making it an instant hit. Starring Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell, the first season became a rage that led to the demand for season 2 which premiered as a Netflix original. The second season was released exclusively on Netflix on December 26, 2019, after which the series was renewed for a third season by Netflix, which is all set to be released in 2021, with Penn Badgley and victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) both reprising their roles.

The second season sees the scenario get more intense as Joe attempts to leave his haunting past behind and move on in his life but his toxic self doesn't leave him alone. He takes to stalking and old patterns of toxic obsession once again after he falls for Love Quinn. Starting fresh with a new identity but the same insecurities in his mind, he is the same person once again who goes a step ahead this time in order to make his new relationship succeed, unlike his past love affairs that crumbled down within years.

YOU is the kind of series that requires your attention while you watch it. A blink of an eye and you miss what just happened. While we're practicing social distancing in view of the Coronavirus spur that has hit the globe, this serves as a perfect time for you to keep your mind engaged and start watching YOU. Who knows, the next time you go on a blind date, the guy could already be keeping a track on you. Who knows your best friend of the same gender could be having a crush on you, or your gf/bf might have a scary past! The show makes you think all of this on loop.

