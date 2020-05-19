Pinkvilla Picks: Rebel's humour to Priyanka Chopra & Liam Hemsworth's style; Isn't It Romantic is a must watch

Pinkvilla Picks: Isn't It Romantic: From Rebel Wilson's funny dialogues to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Liam Hemsworth's style, here are 5 reasons you should watch the rom-com.

Ever watched a romantic comedy and dreamt of playing the lead? Gentle winds blowing through your hair, lying down on a bed of roses, wearing the perfect outfit, and going for a walk out in the sun, romancing a good looking guy who travels countries only to be with you. Dreamy, isn't it? Every girl's dream but Natalie's nightmare becomes reality when she finds herself in a real-life romantic comedy. After her mother points our the difference between rom-com films and the real world, Natalie develops an aversion for love. A muggling incident leaves her unconscious at the subway after which she wakes up to find that her life has turned into a rom-com with her playing the lead heroine.

A unique storyline, Rebel Wilson's humorous one-liners, Liam Hemsworth's over-the-top good looks, Adam DeVine's loverboy avatar, and Jonas' cameo role, Isn't It Romantic is a must-watch if you haven't seen it already. Let's admit it we all are tired of watching the Coronavirus updates all day long and it's only scaring us more. So, today Pinkvilla picks Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine starrer Isn't It Romantic for you and lists 5 reasons why you should watch the film:

Rebel Wilson's funny dialogues

Rebel Wilson, who played the role of Natalie in the romantic comedy was a passive girl working as an architect in New York but landed up delivering coffee and fixing the printing machine than design the city's next skyscraper simply because she didn't know how to say no to anyone. However, talk about love, and Natalie gets all charged up ranting about how love stories are fake and how romantic comedies are unrealistic. The quiet and sweet Natalie blurts out all savage answers when debating about love and honestly, that's the highlight of the film. The expression that she makes when a guy compliments her is absolutely hilarious.

Liam Hemsworth's good looks is to die for

Like those blue eyes weren't enough to slay our hearts that Liam Hemsworth suited up in tuxedos throughout the film. From his opening scene till the last bit, Liam Hemsworth looks amazing! Any girl would go head over heels in love with him but Natalie seemed unmoved at the beginning, how?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cameo role

The stunning actress had a brief but important role in the film that took the plot forward. As seen in romantic comedies, there's a guy and a girl but there's also another girl who arrives suddenly and takes away all the limelight. That what Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film and she aced her character to perfection. Good looks, pretty outfits, great style, wicked, she ticked off every characteristic of the 'other girl's' checklist.

Interesting storyline and direction

How often have you seen a romantic comedy playing inside a romantic comedy? Not many times, right? The film perfectly showed the transition of Natalie's boring life into a romantic comedy. Birds chirping on the trees, a soft background score playing behind, people greeting her with love, flowers falling upon her, and boys gushing over her! Initially, Natalie felt that the people around her ignored her when she spoke but later as her life turned into a romantic comedy, everyone, including her doctor, gave her extra attention. The lovemaking scene that gets skipped repeatedly like in a U/A rated film will crack you up.

Adam DeVine's selfless love

While we can't stop gushing over Liam Hemsworth's good looks and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style, we've got to give credit this guy for making us go all awww! Playing Natalie's best friend, Adam DeVine aka Josh is the kind of guy that everyone would want to date. Even after Natalie's cold behaviour towards all signs of affection, Josh's selfless love was something that added soul into the film. There are scenes like Natalie wondering Josh is checking out Priyanka Chopra aka Isabella in the billboard visible through her window but he's actually looking at her from his desk.

