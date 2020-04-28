Pinkvilla Picks: Split: James McAvoy starrer psychological thriller will make you scared stiff

Pinkvilla Picks: James McAvoy's psychological thriller Split will make you switch on the lights before going to sleep!

This quarantine phase seems never-ending! The Coronavirus outbreak is getting scarier now and the only way to contain the spread of the dreadful virus is to stay indoors and practise social-distancing. Watching the news about new COVID-19 cases coming up every day can be stressful. People are bored sitting at home doing nothing and that's why every week Pinkvilla picks films and series for you to watch amidst the lockdown and keep yourself entertained. This time its James McAvoy starrer Split for all the movie buffs out there!

Why should you keeping watching the Coronavirus news and ger scared when there's something better (and less risky, of course) to get you thrilled. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Split is the second installment of the psychological thriller trilogy. Starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley, Split is a film that will make you scared stiff! James McAvoy aka Kevin living with 24 personalities within him, kidnaps three girls and keeps them trapped in his house in an underground cell. Suffering from dissociative identity disorder, the man is sometimes Kevin, at other times he becomes childlike Hedwig. Often, he becomes lady Patrica and other times he's Barry.

James McAvoy's exemplary performance is worth all the praise as he aces all the 24 different characters with perfection. Be it Kevin seeking therapy from Dr. Karen Fletcher, Barry who is the dormant personality controlling the others, Patrica dressed up as a woman, childlike innocent Hedwig, Orwell, Jade, Dennis, or the dreadful Beast with superhuman powers and wilderness. His acting not only makes you quack in your boots but is also fascinating how he gets the nuances of all the 24 characters on point.

The story revolves around Kevin who abducts three girls and keeps them in his house. Each day, he has a new personality with which he greets them making the blood in the veins of the captive girls go cold. Taking advantage of Hedwig's childlike personality, the girls attempt to escape but are soon stopped by Patrica and Dennis. They are kept in separate rooms but the conflict within Kevin and his different personalities start overpowering him, taking him closer to the beast, the most dangerous personality within him.

The climax scene will leave you open-mouthed as the beast unleashes himself despite Kevin's attempt to hold him back. The chase begins when Casey comes in front of the Beast. The transition from Kevin to Dennis to the Beast to Patrica and back to Dennis then to Patrica and again the beast taking over is absolutely spine-chilling! Split is the kind of a psychological thriller that opens your mind and gives you a major adrenaline rush. Usually, things begin to settle at the end of the film. However, Split unveils yet another frightening character called Mr. Glass, linking the film to the Unbreakable trilogy and introducing Bruce Willis' character in the final part titled Glass.

