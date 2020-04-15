Pinkvilla Picks: Tiger King: 5 controversies that will make you want to watch the Netflix crime documentary

From Joe Exotic's Coronavirus hearsay to his radio show within the prison, 5 rumours that will make you want to watch his crime documentary, Tiger King.

Netflix's new crime documentary Tiger King that revolves around the life of American zookeeper Joe Exotic has become the talk of the town ever since it premiered online. Call it the thrilling experience of watching a true crime story or the controversies around Joe Exotic, Tiger King has become one of the most trending shows on Netflix in no time. The crime documentary series comprises 8 episodes, each of them being 40 minutes long. The first 7 episodes were a rage and looking at the roaring response from the viewers, Netflix aired the 8th episode on Sunday midnight that was shot without Joe Exotic as the zookeeper is currently serving 22 years in the federal jail at Texas.

The Coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for people to move out of their homes. However, considering the demand for the show, the eighth episode of Tiger King was premiered online. Instead of being a traditional aftershow episode, the 8th episode known as The Tiger King and I, involved host Joel McHale virtually interviewing people from the Joe Exotic universe on video call as he sat in his living room. This week, Pinkvilla picks Netflix's Tiger King for you and lists down some hot controversies around the series which will make you want to watch the crime documentary right away!

Joe Exotic's Coronavirus rumour

Joe Exotic was initially kept at the country jail and was recently moved to the federal jail in Texas. On being shifted to Fort Worth jail in Texas, the 57-year-old was quarantined for 14 days which sparked the rumour of him contracting COVID-19. As cases of inmates testing positive in the prisons of the US are on a rise and the fact that two of the prisoners in the country jail, who were in contact with Joe Exotic, tested positive for the virus, it was believed that Joe Exotic too was suffering from the virus. however, his husband Dillon Passage cleared the air about his Coronavirus and rubbished the news saying that the 14 days quarantine was only a preventive measure taken for the safety of other prisoners.

19 charges on Joe Exotic

Tiger King fame Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years imprisonment for multiple charges levied on him. The 57-year-old has been booked for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other zoo violation charges. He has been charged with eight counts of falsifying records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. The supposed animal lover has been convicted for harming some of the animals of the zoo. In 2017, he killed 5 tigers and presented false records of his wildlife transactions, despite being aware that tigers, lions, and a baby lemur from the zoo were being sold in interstate commerce.

The 8th episode of Tiger King being shot without Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic, who is the main subject of the crime documentary was missing in the eighth episode of Tiger King that dropped online last Sunday. The 8th episode which was aftershow of Tiger King was filmed virtually with host Joel McHale interviewing Jeff Lowe, Rick Kirkham, Cowie, Reinke, Saff and other people linked to Joe Exotic on a video call while Joe Exotic himself is serving 22 years in jail.

Joe Exotic's showbiz return with new radio show from the jail

After Netflix's Tiger King made Joe Exotic a global figure, the 57-year-old convicted is planning to return to the showbiz with his new radio show from the jail. As he continues to stay behind the bars, the recognition after Tiger King is making Joe Exotic want to get back in the limelight.

Joe Exotic's book based on his difficult childhood

Tiger King's Joe Exotic feels that there's even more that the people haven't seen and is writing a book based on his life from within the prison, giving a detailed account of his dark and difficult childhood. "You’re going to understand a lot more, which I can’t speak on because it’s not my story to tell", his husband Dillon Passage told People. it contains "a lot of mental, physical abuse, sexual abuse, It was not good. I’ve read all of it. It’s very heartbreaking. And he did not have a very good childhood," his husband stated.

