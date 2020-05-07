Pinkvilla Picks: The Twilight Saga: Feel the love with Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart’s romantic fantasy

From broody vampires to mind-blowing romance, here’s why Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart The Twilight Saga is out Pinkvilla Pick of the day.

The first Twilight film came out in 2008, and as much as we hate to admit it, we were instantly hooked to Edward Cullen and Bella Swan’s out of this world love story. The world full of vampires and werewolf just sucked us in and we enjoyed every second of it. We have been in love with Twilight for years, we have read the books, watched all the films a thousand times and fallen in love with the characters over and over again. It’s been our guilty pleasure since forever and we always go back and watch the whole series whenever we crave for an escape. In case you still haven’t seen The Twilight Saga here’s a list of reasons why you need to add it to your binge-watch list ASAP!

Vampires and Werewolves: Do you need a better excuse to watch the film? Human beings falling in love with other human beings is fine. We have seen it over and over again. There are a thousand romantic movies that feature two mortal beings finding their happy ending. But when was the last time you came across a movie that narrated a passionate love story of a vampire and a human being? Love triangles are fun and we love the drama that comes with them, but nothing can be more entertaining than a love triangle between a human being, a vampire, and a werewolf. That's as spicy as it gets.

Mind-blowing romance: If you love watching romantic movies, you cannot skip this one. A broody vampire falling head over heels in love with a high school loner, does it get better than that? Watch this especially if you love films about high school romance. Even though Edward Cullen is 104-year-old, his and Bella Swan’s love story starts from a classroom.

And considering Edward was frozen in his 17-year-old body while dying of Spanish influenza, he is technically still a teenager, just like Bella and they look adorable together, always shy and blushing. And even though the movie is basically about Edward and Bella, we all have a soft corner for Jacob’s feelings for Bella.

Edward and Bella: These two deserve a special shout out. You can feel the chemistry between the two from the very first scene. They fall in love with each other one day at a time and you can't help but root for the two. You don't even have to wait for them to kiss. It's the way Edward looks at Bella and treats her like she is the reason behind his existence, that will keep you hooked to the story. Even though they don't express it in a very conventional way, you cannot miss the passion. The all-consuming romance will take your breath away.

Taylor Lautner’s abs: You will skip a beat every time you see this man shirtless! And that happens in a lot of scenes. He is this really kind guy with a smoking hot body, which he never shies away from flaunting. While though he is not the main character in the films, you will fall in love with him. He is also a great friend and even though Bella ends up friend-zoning him for life, he always stays by her side like a loyal friend.

It is an escape: Binge watch this series because it will take your mind off the world for a few hours at least. With everything that

is going on in the world right now, you need to take a break to recharge yourself so that you can consume more information about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It’s is an easy watch. All you need is a screen, a couch, and a bowl full of popcorns, and you can just sit back and let the magical world consume you.

The Twilight Saga is loaded with some seriously good looking actors, including Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning, Rami Malek, Kellan Lutzm, Peter Facinelli and Ashley Greene. And the best part about these vampire characters is that they never get old. They just always look fabulous and they sparkle in the sunlight! While action and thriller films have their own charm, romantic movies with happy ending never fail to make you feel good. And that’s what we need right now more than anything else. There is magic, there is action, and there is suspense, what more can you ask from a movie?



