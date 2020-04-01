Pinkvilla Picks: Want a daily dose of Royal Family with a satire twist? The Windsors is the apt sitcom for you

Imagine the opposite of The Crown, but just as entertaining, with a mad dash of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? That's The Windsors in a nutshell for you! Read below to know why we pick this British sitcom as the apt series to binge-watch during the lockdown period due to COVID-19.

In what is defined as the "most ludicrous issue of Hello! magazine ever," I stumbled upon The Windsors while browsing for something to keep me occupied during the lockdown period, due COVID-19. Let's face it! We all have an unhealthy obsession with the Royal Family and the necessary drama that surrounds them! Take 2020 itself, for instance! Not only did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's socially distance' themselves from the Royal Family and head towards a more financially independent route, but Prince Charles also tested positive for coronavirus.

With such controversies at their every beck and call and the juicy gossip provided by the British press, Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie of Star Stories fame decided to capitalise on said royal fodder, mix in a little unconventionally absurd humour and present viewers with The Windsors! What if Kate Middleton was a gypsy? What if Pippa Middleton was jealous of Meghan Markle and tried to poison her during the latter's fairytale wedding with Prince Harry? What if Prince Charles and Camilla aspired to be the King and Queen of America? What if Prince William as the most relatable character in the insane family dynamics? That's just some of the punk comedy you expect from The Windsors!

Check out the trailer of The Windsors below:

At no point in time do they try to surface the suspension of disbelief! It just so happens that the timeline aligns with the current events, to keep us reacquainted with some semblance reality. If you're looking for The Queen and Prince Philip, you will be majorly disappointed as they are mentioned only in passing and not physically. However, the rest of the eccentric characters are more than enough to get you excited and leave you entertained with unimitable humour! It's the over the top parody of each character, even Camilla (who becomes the caricaturish villain of this storyline), that make this series extremely addictive and binge-watch worthy.

Imagine the opposite of The Crown, but just as entertaining, with a mad dash of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? That's The Windsors in a nutshell for you!! The Windsors is jam-packed with British talent including Harry Enfield (Charles), Haydn Gwynne (Camilla), Hugh Skinner(Wills), Louise Ford (Kate), Richard Goulding (Harry - later changed to Rom Durant-Pritchard), Kathryn Drysdale (Meghan), Morgana Robinson (Pippa), Ellie White (Beatrice), Celeste Dring (Eugenie) and Katy Wix (Fergie).

According to Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, The Windsors is extremely popular in the palace, and not just amongst the loyal viewers. In 2017, royal expert Camilla Tominey had said in Sunday Express, "The Duke of Cambridge finds The Windsors absolutely hilarious. He loves it. He finds the whole 'Kate is a gypsy thing' particularly funny. He watched the whole of the first series and will be tuned in for the second."

The Windsors Season 3, which came out recently, is now available for viewing on Netflix. And, I'm not kidding when I say, Prince Charles really wants to become the King of America!

When it comes to The Windsors Season 4, the writers will be looking at the roller coaster ride that was Megxit. "We’ve got a lot of sympathy for them. But it does seem sort of funny: Prince Harry being very protective of himself and his family—blaming the media for everything that happened to his mum—and then going off and taking a load of money to talk about it front of 500 merchant bankers," Jeffrie has shared with Vanity Fair in regards to Harry and Meghan's paid gig speaking in front of JPMorgan employees.

In times like right now, we're all looking for something to comfort us and keep us calm to weather the storm. The Windsors is just what the doctor recommends... well, Pinkvilla at least does!

