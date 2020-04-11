Pinkvilla Picks: Want to laugh out loud to beat the quarantine blues? Binge-watch Schitt’s Creek

From laughing out loud to falling in love with the characters, here’s why you need to add Schitt’s Creek to your quarantine binge-watch list.

Thrillers, legal dramas, science fiction and period dramas have their own charm, but sometimes, when we are watching a television series, all we want to do is just sit back and laugh till our jaws hurt. Because nothing is a better stress buster than a good comedy show. And, let’s face it, we need it now more than ever. As the world struggles to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and every piece of news brings us a fresh supply of anxiety, we need an escape from the stress. And Schitt’s Creek can be that escape.

You’ve probably heard of Schitt’s Creek because the show has been here for a while. And there is also a good chance that you heard about the show and judging by its title decided to not watch it. But here’s the deal, don’t judge the show by its title because once you start watching the episodes, the title will make all the sense in the world and you will join the long list of people who once ignored the sitcom and are now obsessed with it.

And in case you are wondering, no, it is not your usual family comedy show, it is much more than that. It follows a hilariously dysfunctional formerly rich family that suddenly goes bankrupt one day and tries to adjust to a not-so-luxurious lifestyle in a small town named Schitt's Creek. And did I mention that one of the lead characters of this show is pansexual and you will definitely fall in love with him?

In case you still need some convincing, here are a few reasons why you should start binge-watching Schitt's Creek ASAP!

To Laugh out loud

First things first. You need to watch this show because it will make you laugh till you cry. It is hilarious to watch the formerly rich family of four trying to adjust in a small motel room with no luxury at all! Their attitude towards each other and the people around them, will just leave you splits. It’s not even about the carefully placed jokes and jibes that will make you laugh. Everything they do, especially their expressions, is just priceless.

The Characters

This show, beyond doubt, features some of the best actors who never fail to complement each other. The characters they play are pure perfection. The sitcom is produced by Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy, you might remember him from American Pie movies. They also feature as the lead characters in the show and are effortless together. No two characters in the series look bad together, ever. David and his sister Alexis are just as hilarious together as their parents Moira and Johnny. There is never a cringe moment when it comes to David and Alexis’s love interests.

The representation

It is mind-blowing how effortlessly they break so many glass ceilings without even directly aiming for them. David Rose (played by Daniel) is pansexual, and unlike all the other sitcoms and movies, this show just does not care about how to correctly put things forward. It just deals with the character in the most nonchalant way possible. With this show, the makers have also presented a beautiful openly gay relationship on television and it is refreshing. Speaking about representing the relationship on camera, Daniel said he never wanted to handle the queer relationship in the show with a different glove. presented whatever came to him organically, just like a creator would present a straight love story.

The Journey

Throughout the six seasons of this show, you will see this family grow. From being eccentric rich people who are snobby and feel like they don’t belong in a small town, they turn into these extremely relatable characters you just can’t help but love. The town, Schitt's Creek too has a life of its own, and it has grown with these titular characters.

Romance

Whether it’s David and his boyfriend Patrick or Alexis and his love interests, this show features various relationships that will give you all the feels. Especially David and Patrick’s heart-melting romance. They are the “it” couple of the series for all the right reasons. And if you believe in happy endings and just like to fell butterflies running around in your stomach, you just can’t miss this show.

