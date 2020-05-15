Pinkvilla Picks: Why BTS' variety show Run BTS is just the comedic relief we need during the quarantine period

From ratting each other out for packs of ramyeon to transforming into gorgeous florists, Run BTS is just the comedic relief one needs during such turbulent times. Read below to know why you should be binge-watching the variety show featuring BTS like right now!

2020 is progressing on as especially dark note, with the coronavirus pandemic costing lives every day. We've been restricted to our households to stay safe while also safeguarding those around us. But staying locked up at home for months on end can drive anybody crazy. This is where movies and tv shows step in, to distract us from the harsh realities of life which are just outside our doorstep. We rely on entertainment to keep us sane during such insane times.

BTS, in particular, is providing plenty of content for the millions and millions of ARMY members who are extremely sad over the cancelled and delayed dates of Map of the Soul The Tour, which was supposed to kickstart in April 2020. However, there's a lot more that the septet is providing for the fandom to fawn and obsess over. From V Live and YouTube Live sessions to even online weekend concerts like Bang Bang Con, BTS is going all out even if it's virtually. This is why our Pinkvilla Pick for today is Run BTS.

For the unversed, Run BTS is BTS' very own variety show which sees the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - try different activities, either together or as teams. From transforming into florists to playing games like mafia, there's nothing that the septet will not try. The most memorable team name for BTS will always be Team Kim Seokjin, who usually wins whenever that name is used. As a recurring joke, the other members always try to get the team name Kim Seokjin, even if Jin is not a part of said team. Moreover, the funniest moments arise when the members are pitted against each other.

ALSO READ | VOTE: BTS x Taylor Swift or Bangtan Boys x Ariana Grande, which artist you wish the K Pop band collabs with?

For example, Jungkook was willing to sell out Jin to eat icecream. Then there's also the betrayal moments that leave all of us and the members shook. Whether it be V betraying bestie Jimin in one game or even Jin outsmarting all members by getting the most hearts in another game, the hilarity always ensues.

Each member has their own memorable moments from Run BTS. For Namjoon, any time we see him trying to cook is just a laugh out loud moment. Jin and Yoongi trying to take photos during a game left the members laughing and crying at the same time as they weren't able to time themselves properly. Hobi literally shutting down like a PC whenever he had to ride a roller coaster is never not hilarious. Jimin always being at the receiving end of punishment is another funny moment while Taehyung's cooking skills are funny as hell too. Kookie is definitely the most competitive out of the lot and is willing to try anything with enthusiasm and fervour.

There are many memorable episodes to choose just one! A personal favourite has to be when they play water sports and Jungkook's inner superhero comes out as he takes on all the members at once and even wins. There isn't a single second when your stomach won't hurt from laughing out loud as TaeTae struggles to get out of the water and RM has to constantly save him.There are also a lot of bromantic moments that take place during the episodes with Namjoon and Jin even winning the Best Chemistry Award during the 50th episode.

Moreover, BTS Run has successfully completed 100 episodes and counting and rented out the entire, huge Goyang Gym in South Korea to celebrate the special occasion. During Run BTS EP 101, the boys spoke candidly about the amount of fun that they have on Run BTS with J-Hope solemnly confessing that since they can't do a lot of variety shows, this series is very important for them and ARMY to stay connected. Suga hoped that Run BTS would go on to make a 100 episodes more while Namjoon shared that he wishes to continue running further with Run BTS.

Whether it be fighting for packets of ramyeon or trying to outwit the other like any group of boys would, we see the friendship that has been formed between the septet that feels more like a family. Seeing them converse outside of their music feels like a connection between BTS and ARMY and that's what makes Run BTS so special.

ALSO READ | Pinkvilla Picks: BTS' Bon Voyage is the wholesome travel show to watch to rid away your quarantine blues

If you had to recommend a movie or series to everyone else amidst the quarantine period, which one would you suggest? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×