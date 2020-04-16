Pinkvilla Picks: Why Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's The King: Eternal Monarch should be on your list this weekend

K-Drama lovers, brace yourself for another show. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are coming with The King: Eternal Monarch this weekend.

It has been a fairly good year for K-Drama. After we were treated to Crash Landing On You and Itaewon Class, fans of South Korean drama shows will be presented The King: Eternal Monarch. The show starts this weekend. The SBS show is extra special for it sees Lee Min Ho return to acting after his military service. Legends of the Blue Sea actor stars opposite Kim Go Eun on the show. But is that a reason enough to watch? Ideally, it should be. But if you want more, check it out below:

The tale of parallel universes:

The King: Eternal Monarch's plot revolves around two individuals from different time periods falling in love. Min Ho plays a handsome Emperor, Lee Gon, the third generation emperor of Korea. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun takes on the role of detective Jung Tae Eul. In the first trailer, Min-Ho appears on a white horse, like every fairytale, to meet his love played by Go Eun. The trailer eventually opens up to tease the parallel universe love story's plot. The trailer ooze of romance, we can only bet the show will make us fall in love with the couple. The other teasers give us a better understanding of the cast and plot.

Other cast includes Lee Jung Jin (who plays Lee Rim), Kim Young Ok (who essays Noh Ok Nam), and Jeon Bae Soo (as Jung Do In).

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's return to the small screen after a break:

Both the actors have been away from the small screen camera for a few years now. The actress was last seen on a television show back in 2016-2017 via Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin. On the other hand, Min Ho returns to acting after three years owing to his military service. Although exciting, Go Eun confessed she's also a little nervous. "I’m waiting with an earnest heart, hoping that many people will enjoy the drama. Since it is my first time appearing on the TV screen in awhile, I’m somewhat worried but also excited," she told Elle Korea.

On the other hand, Min Ho is deeming his return as the second chapter of his acting career. "I believe that my second chapter as an actor is starting now and because The King is the very first of this new second chapter, I really look forward to it," he told AsiaOne. "During the three-year break, I had the chance to look back on my decade or career as an actor and I was able to look back on what I wanted to do better, things that I believed I lacked in, as well as the values and purposes I want to set for my life as an actor in his 30s," he added.

Goblin's master writer Kim Eun-sook has penned it:

The 16-episode The King: Eternal Monarch has been written by Kim Eun-sook. The writer has penned several hit shows including The Inheritors, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun and Lovers in Paris.

The reunion show:

The King: Eternal Monarch marks two reunions. One is of Min Ho and Eun-sook. The actor and writer worked in The Heirs aka The Inheritors. It is one of the most successful Korean teen drama shows. Speaking about the reunion, Min Ho said, "I am very happy to say that I think I have matured more since then and we are also able to communicate a little more on a truer level. And of course, I couldn't help but marvel at the abilities of writer Kim Eun-sook as I read this script, so I am really doing my best to make our second work great."

Go Eun also crosses paths with Eun-sook after Goblin.

Netflix stamped!

The King: Eternal Monarch, like Crash Landing On You and Itaewon Class, will be available on Netflix for the international audience to stream. Given that there are 16-episodes, airing on Friday and Saturday, the show will run for almost two months.

The King: The Eternal Monarch premieres on April 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Are you planning on watching the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Apart from this, are there any Korean shows you are watching lately? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

