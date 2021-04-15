Pinkvilla Rewind: When BTS member Jimin had the most endearing reaction to Nick Jonas kissing Priyanka Chopra

It was at the BBMAs 2019 when Nick Jonas stole a kiss from his ladylove Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers' epic performance while BTS member Jimin witnessed the romantic PDA moment.

In today's edition of Pinkvilla Rewind, we dial back to the Billboard Music Awards 2019 which took place in May and saw some fabulous performances by beloved boybands like BTS and Jonas Brothers. In particular, we're talking about one candid capture during the award ceremony which you may not have witnessed while watching the broadcast and it involved the golden couple Nick Jonas and alongside BTS member Jimin.

To set the situation which occurred, the reunited Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) sang a medley of Nick's Jealous, DNCE's Cake by the Ocean and ended things smoothly with their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Sucker. While on one side BTS members sat in the front row, next to them were Jonas Brothers' supportive spouses Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas aka the J Sisters. While singing Cake by the Ocean and walking through the enthusiastic crowd who were on their feet dancing along, Nick passed by Chopra but not before stealing a kiss from his ladylove.

Jimin, who was jamming along with Jin, witnessed the romantic PDA moment, gave an endearing smile, laughed and turned towards his members. You can check ChimChim's cute expressions over Nickyanka's kiss HERE.

Moreover, BTS too had everyone going gaga over their Boy With Luv performance featuring Halsey while also winning big as they deservedly took home the awards for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are currently in London where PeeCee is shooting for Citadel while Jonas recently released his solo album Spaceman. On the other hand, BTS recently dropped their new song Film Out, which is part of their Japanese album BTS, The Best, set to release on June 16.

