Pinocchio Teaser Trailer: Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in Disney's new live-action adaptation; Watch

The first Pinocchio teaser trailer has arrived, giving fans a first peek at Disney's newest live-action adaptation. The new film will be based on the 1883 Italian novel and 1940 Disney film about a wooden puppet that comes to life owing to The Blue Fairy's abilities and is encouraged to become a real boy by being truthful.

As the puppet's creator Geppetto, Tom Hanks leads the ensemble of Pinocchio, which also includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio's voice, Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, Luke Evans as The Coachman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco. However, on The Red Carpet's official Twitter account, the first Pinocchio teaser trailer has been released.

The video, which offers the first look at the live-action Jiminy Cricket and Blue Fairy for the next Disney picture also says the official trailer will come tomorrow. Interestingly, It's not the only film this year about a living wooden puppet. Guillermo del Toro will direct an animated remake of the classic, which will be released at the end of the year.

While the Pinocchio trailer teaser does not show the titular puppet in full, the first views of the live-action Jiminy Cricket and Blue Fairy provide fascinating peeks of what the Disney remake has in store. Cynthia Erivo, a two-time Oscar nominee, seems to be giving the classic Blue Fairy figure her own distinct spin, particularly with her interpretation of Cliff Edwards' When You Wish Upon A Star. The tune, which would go on to become the official song for Disney's studio logos for films and television series, was first performed by Jiminy Cricket in the 1940 animated picture Pinocchio, indicating one of the alterations made for the live-action feature.

