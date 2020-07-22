Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp OPENS UP about her battle with COVID 19: I’m lucky I didn’t die

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp urges people to wear masks and adhere to safety measures as she shares her personal coronavirus scare through a lengthy Instagram post.

Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp urges people to wear a mask in public and take safety measures as she shares her coronavirus scare via Instagram on Tuesday. The 37-year-old actress got candid about the healthcare she recently faced. “I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer,” Anna explained, but it didn’t last. “One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.” She continued that “people are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that,” she said.

Anna added, “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now.”

“I’m lucky,” Anna said. “Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear your masks. It can happen at any time. And it can happen to anyone,” Camp warned.

Anna concluded, “Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.”

