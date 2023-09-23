Pitch Perfect - Bumper in Berlin: Adam DeVine starrer gets canceled by Peacock; Report

In a move that has left fans disappointed, Peacock has officially canceled the second season of its Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin, starring Adam DeVine, Jameela Jamil, and more. Reportedly, this decision comes amidst the ongoing writers and performers strikes that have been plaguing Hollywood, further adding to the growing list of casualties in the entertainment industry.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1 starring Adam DeVine

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bumper in Berlin is an American comedy TV series developed by Megan Amram and Elizabeth Banks, featuring characters originally created by Kay Cannon. The series made its debut on Peacock on November 23, 2022. The storyline revolves around Adam DeVine's character, Bumper Allen, who relocates to Berlin in pursuit of his dream to become a pop star.

The first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is currently available for streaming on both Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the reception for the show has been mixed, with some viewers and critics applauding its humor and ensemble cast, while others have expressed criticism regarding its lack of a clear purpose and pacing issues.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the fate of Season 2?

As per reports, the renewal of 'Bumper in Berlin' was initially announced back in January, following the successful debut of its first six-episode season on November 23, 2022. While NBC Universal, Peacock's parent company, touted it as their top comedy series at the time, they refrained from releasing any specific viewing data.

However, the cancellation of the show comes as a direct consequence of the dual strikes led by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). This unfortunate fate mirrors the cancellation of the second seasons of Prime Video's 'The Peripheral' and 'A League of Their Own’ as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, in the case of 'Bumper in Berlin,' the comedy had not even started its pre-production for season two when the WGA strike began on May 2, 2023. This setback put the show behind schedule. Reportedly, Peacock's decision to cancel the show also aligns with a broader trend seen across networks and streaming platforms during the pandemic, where production delays and labor disputes led to various projects being shelved.

