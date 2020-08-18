  1. Home
Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson & more unite to raise funds for Beirut

The Pitch Perfect star cast had a reunion recently where they sang Love On Top by Beyonce. The Barden Bellas of Pitch Perfect got back together to raise funds for those suffering in Beirut after the explosion, and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pitch Perfect cast just had a mini-reunion! The Pitch Perfect stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, and Shelley Regner reunited for an amazing new cover of Love On Top by Beyonce. The cast was introduced by Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, who famously played acapella competition hosts Gail and John in the film.

 

The video was made in support of UNICEF where proceeds from the song will go to benefit children in Lebanon and those around the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

See the full video here:

 

The Barden Bellas were not the only ones who pitched in to help the survivors in Beirut post the explosion. Last week, George and Amal Clooney announced that they are making a whopping donation to help in the relief efforts in Lebanon. While announcing the news via People, they said: “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days.” “Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating USD 100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can.”

 

Earlier this week, it was revealed via Instagram that Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd is also donating USD 300,000 to Global Aid for Lebanon, which will go to assist victims of the explosion that happened in Beirut last week.

 

