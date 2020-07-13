Pitch Perfect’s Skyler Astin and Lisa Stelly make it Instagram official as they confirm their relationship

Pitch Perfect star Skyler Astin confirms dating rumours with Lisa Stelly with a PDA filled picture he shared on Twitter. Lisa also confirmed the relationship on her Instagram. Scroll down to see the couple’s adorable picture.

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin has a new lady in his life and he just made it Instagram official with her. The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star confirmed that he's dating Lisa Stelly on his social media on Saturday. Stelly, who was previously married to Jack Osbourne and has three kids with him, first posted a nighttime photo of them kissing in the middle of the street on Friday. "Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin?" she captioned the romantic snap.

Skylar Astin, 32, then tweeted, "I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly," responding to a report about their new relationship. Meanwhile, in his Instagram pic, the two are seen cosying up and hugging while in a pool.

Astin was previously married to his Pitch Perfect co-star, Anna Camp. The pair, who met while filming the franchise and began dating in June 2013, married in October 2016 but “mutually and amicably” split in April 2019. Astin and Camp finalised their divorce in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Stelly filed for divorce from Osbourne in May 2018, three months after they welcomed their daughter, Minnie. At the time of her filing, Osbourne shared an Instagram post on behalf of the pair, explaining that while the news of their separation “has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone,” the couple tried for years to make their marriage work.

