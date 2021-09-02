Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly BREAK UP after one year of dating?

Skylar Astin and her girlfriend Lisa Stelly just split up, according to E! News. While the specifics of the separation are being kept secret, the announcement comes more than a year after the couple fueled romance rumors due to certain social media behavior.

Skylar confirmed his relationship status on Instagram on July 11, 2020, when he shared a headline that stated: "New couple alert! Skylar Astin and Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, are Instagram official." He later wrote, "Correction: I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly. Treat your ladies better, media!" Lisa also playfully addressed the headlines when she posted a PDA photo with the caption, "Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin." Skylar replied, "Ummmmm actually both."

However, recently some of the couple's followers noticed that they weren't sharing pictures of each other as often. Skylar did, however, send a sweet letter to his girlfriend on her birthday in March. Meanwhile, there doesn't seem to be any tension between the two. As per E! News, both sides are still following one other on social media. Interestingly, as Lisa continues to expand her businesses, Skylar is launching his debut solo music career with new songs including "Without You."

Meanwhile, Skylar was formerly married to Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp for two years until their divorce in 2019. Lisa, on the other hand, announced her divorce from Jack in May 2018 after almost seven years of marriage. They are parents of three children.

