Pixar’s Turning Red Trailer: A girl turns into a mushy red panda in a film by ‘Bao’ Oscar winner; WATCH

Turning into a red panda could be fun but not when the transformation is hard to reverse. Scroll further to watch the exciting trailer.

It is very important for a teenage girl to stay ‘calm’ to be herself or she gets turned into a rather active huge red panda that is bigger than some buildings. Pixar’s latest outing by the Oscar-winning director of ‘Bao’ Domee Shi is an exciting story about a teenage girl’s struggle. The trailer begins with a girl comfortably studying in her school class till she notices that her obsessive mother is spying on her by lurking at her from behind the tree. All of a sudden the whole class starts to notice the mother and it becomes unbearable for the girl to take the embarrassment.

She gets fueled with anger and uncomfortability only to suddenly explode into a red huge panda that is anything but calm. The film shows the visuals of Toronto with a huge panda leaping from one building to another. With some fantastic Pixar shots and beautiful visuals, the panda gets inside her home. The girl calms herself down and she gets her body back again but soon as she gets excited about that, she again turns into the giant panda. Pixar is known to be coming up with some mind-bending concepts that are grounded in reality. They have experienced massive success with the recent release ‘Soul’.

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (“The Chair,” “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” will release in cinemas in 2022.

