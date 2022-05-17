Pixar's 27th feature film Elemental gets release date; Studio unveils concept art

Elemental is on its way! Recently, Pixar Animation Studios announced the release date of their upcoming feature film Elemental. The animation film has been produced in association with Disney and will be out for all to enjoy on June 16, 2023. This 27th Pixar feature film has been directed by Peter Sohn who is better known for his work on The Good Dinosaur and Partly Cloudy.

Produced by Denise Ream, the film is an original piece that is inspired by Sohn's childhood in New York as he explained, "My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx." He went on to reveal how he started on the project, "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams—all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighbourhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental."

The story chronicles the journey of a dubious pair, Ember and Wade, around a city where fire, water, land and air citizens reside harmoniously. Through their journey, the fiery young woman and the flowing guy will uncover an elemental discovery and find out just how much they actually have in common. Sohn also noted, "Our story is based on the classic elements—fire, water, land and air," as he also posed a potent question that the film will explore with Ember and Wade's journey, "Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?"

