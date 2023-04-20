Pixar’s Elemental to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as closing film; Read details

Pixar Animation Studios is set to return to the globally revered Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of its upcoming feature film Elemental on May 27. Elemental is premiering at Cannes ahead of its theatrical release on June 16. Debuting out of competition as the closing film of the 76th edition of the festival, Elemental is the fourth film from the storied studio to be selected for the event and joins previous favorites Up, Inside Out, and Soul.

Elemental to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter stated that this year’s return to Cannes is particularly special for the studio. “As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies, and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it’s a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette,” he said. “Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is so funny, full of heart, and frankly, stunning. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it’ll make its world premiere at Cannes,” added Pete Docter.

Docter, director Peter Sohn, and producer Denise Ream will join the film’s voice cast members at the event. Cannes has hosted the international competition since 1946. “For many years, the Cannes Film Festival has welcomed animated films from around the world,” said Thierry Frémaux, general delegate, Cannes Film Festival. “Pixar Animation Studios, with ‘Up’—directed by Pete Docter—made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event! This is another great opportunity to present the amazing Elemental at the closing of this 76th Cannes Film Festival and to think about our lives in such a powerful way.”

About Elemental

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The story major revolves around Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, and how her friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The voice cast includes Leah Lewis as fiery Ember, Mamoudou Athie as the water guy Wade, Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be-retired dad Bernie, Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom Cinder, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss Gale, Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom Brook, Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring neighbour Clod, and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh with the story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. Elemental opens with Pixar’s all-new short, Carl’s Date in U.S. theaters on June 16, 2023.

