Pixar's 'Soul' voiced by Jamie Foxx delayed due to COVID:19

Actor Jamie Foxxs animated film "Soul" has been postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Disney has postponed the theatrical release of "Soul". The movie was originally scheduled to release on June 19 and will now open on November 20, reports variety.com.

Disney and Pixar's "Soul", directed by the two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter, will take viewers on the journey of Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher (voiced by Foxx) and how he is about to find his true calling. Having lost his passion for music, Joe seeks the help of a soul named 22 to find his way back and, in the process, learn a lot about himself on a journey of discovery, introspection and self-realisation.

The film's voice cast include names like Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Questlove and Daveed Diggs.

The studio also announced that "Raya and the Last Dragon", an original fantasy film, has been pushed back from November 25 until March 12, 2021. An untitled live-action movie that was initially scheduled for that date has been removed from Disney's schedule.

